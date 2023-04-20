Erykah Badu ‘Unfollow Me’ tour: Texas concert info





TEXAS, USA — Our favourite rolling stone is happening and on (and on and on) across the nation this summer season!

Badu is promising to deliver some further wonder visitors alongside for her presentations, too.

Also of notice: The North Texas-based Queen of Neo-Soul will each kick off and end her “Unfollow Me” tour in her house state.

The first display will probably be in San Antonio at the AT&T Center. It will happen on Sunday, June 11.

Tickets to look Badu and Bey will probably be to be had on sale to the general public beginning this Thursday (April 20).

If you wish to have your price ticket ASAP, even though, I believe you higher name Ticketmaster (…name em’!) as a result of they have got presale tickets to be had now. All you want is the get admission to code: CALLHIM122.

