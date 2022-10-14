Escaped inmate added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added jail escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List and is asking residents to be looking out. Hogan is needed for escape. Texas Crime Stoppers is providing a money reward of up to $5,000 for information main to his arrest. All suggestions are assured to be nameless.

Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery close to Leon Junction in Coryell County on September 26, 2022. He’s been on the run since.

In 2007, Hogan was convicted of assault inflicting bodily injury-enhanced and acquired 5 years’ probation. His probation was revoked the next 12 months and he was sentenced to 5 years’ confinement. In August 2022, he was arrested in Coryell County for theft of a firearm, housebreaking of a habitation, assault and felony mischief.

Hogan is 5 toes 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 kilos and has tattoos on his chest, proper shoulder and each arms. He has ties to Coryell County, together with the cities of McGregor and Gatesville. Hogan does have violent tendencies and is taken into account harmful. For extra information or updates within the occasion of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, presents money rewards to any one who gives information that leads to the arrest of considered one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and different businesses have arrested 55 individuals off the lists, together with 21 gang members and 29 intercourse offenders. In addition, $77,500 in rewards has been paid for suggestions that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for money rewards, tipsters should present information to authorities utilizing one of many following three strategies:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit an internet tip by means of the DPS website by choosing the fugitive you’ve gotten information about then clicking on the link beneath their image.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (beneath the “About” part).

All suggestions are nameless — no matter how they’re submitted — and tipsters will likely be supplied a tip quantity as a substitute of utilizing a reputation.

DPS investigators work with native legislation enforcement businesses to choose fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can discover the present lists — with photographs — on the DPS website.

Do not try to apprehend these fugitives; they’re thought of armed and harmful.