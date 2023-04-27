Escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas, sheriff says

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, surveillance video puts escaped inmate Jerry Raynes in the Houston space on Sunday morning round 11 a.m.

In Spring Valley Village, Texas, an escaped inmate from Mississippi used to be spotted on a digital camera on Sunday, as mentioned through Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Tuesday, news reviews printed that a truck suspected of being hooked up to the get away of 4 inmates from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi used to be discovered underneath I-10 at Campbell Road on Sunday afternoon.

Jones additionally showed that one of the vital 4 inmates, Jerry Raynes, used to be noticed on digital camera at a carrier station at I-10 and Echo Lane in Spring Valley Ranch round 11 a.m. Sunday morning. It stays unsure whether or not Raynes got here to Texas by myself or with any of the opposite inmates.

An individual on the gasoline station mentioned that Raynes didn’t acquire anything else however inquired in regards to the location of a medical institution.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Cameron Welch mentioned, “That surveillance video is one of the only things at this point that we do have confirming Jerry Raynes was in this area, the U.S. Marshals are not only involved here in the Houston area but also in Mississippi, where the escape happened.”

Update: Surveillance pictures of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a carrier station in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday morning at 11am. The stolen Hinds County upkeep truck used to be additionally recovered in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday. It continues to be unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas by myself.



Welch famous that they’ve been operating at the case because the truck used to be came upon deserted down the street from the carrier station on Sunday.

He added that they do not have any explanation why to consider, at this level, that Raynes has left the realm, so they’re proceeding the investigation in the community.

The U.S. Marshals reported that those males had no connection to the Houston space and can have been simply passing thru.

Sheriff Jones mentioned on Tuesday, “They are desperate for freedom and desperate to be back in society, so protect yourselves.”

According to WAPT-TV in Mississippi, the inmates escaped the detention middle after breaching a cellular and mountain climbing throughout the roof.

“The doors locked in this particular pod…the pod is secure,” Jones clarified. “The breach that they created was located in a cell…in a secure area.”

The different inmates had been known as Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, and Corey Harrison. They had been being hung on auto robbery, trade housebreaking, and stolen assets fees.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson shared with WJTV-TV that 22-year-old Dylan Arrington is assumed to have died after he barricaded himself inside of a burning house close to Conway, Mississippi, early Wednesday morning. The sheriff additionally mentioned that a deputy used to be shot.

Jackson Police consider that Arrington used to be the high suspect in a perilous carjacking after the jailbreak.

Multiple legislation enforcement businesses, together with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, joined the seek for the escaped inmates.