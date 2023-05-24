Escaped murderer still on the loose after fellow escapee caught

Authorities are on a seek for a convicted murderer who escaped from an Ohio jail, whilst a 2d escapee used to be caught early Wednesday. Police in Henderson, Kentucky, noticed a stolen car and attempted to forestall it, however a chase ensued. The car crashed, and each fugitives were given away on foot, however just one used to be arrested, and the different is still at massive.





Bradley Gillespie, left, and James Lee in undated pictures supplied via the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation Correction / Ohio State Highway Patrol



Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, have been reported lacking Tuesday from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, the place Gillespie have been serving a homicide sentence since 2016 and Lee have been there since 2021 for housebreaking and safecracking.

Lee used to be apprehended in Kentucky, whilst Gillespie used to be still being sought. The police have arrange a fringe in the space and are the usage of assets to find him. They have advised the neighborhood to stay their doorways locked and to touch 911 if any individual has any information about his whereabouts.

The Ohio government mentioned that Lee used to be discovered to be lacking right through a prisoner depend on Tuesday, and a next emergency depend decided that Gillespie used to be additionally lacking. They added that each males have been final observed on jail surveillance video on Monday morning.

The ODRC has introduced a praise of as much as $21,000 for information resulting in their seize. They have warned that each males must be regarded as bad and now not approached. In addition, the ODRC has additionally introduced an inner investigation.