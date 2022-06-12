Escapee from Florida turns himself in to Barstow Police news news

Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera

An escapee dealing with a homicide worth in Florida walked correct proper right into a Barstow fuel station on Thursday and steered a clerk that he wished to flip himself into native regulation enforcement.

Barstow Police on Friday acknowledged 37-year-old Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera of Marianna, Florida as a result of the actual particular person with a formidable warrant for first-degree homicide, escape and assault.

At roughly 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, Officer Gemma Day was dispatched to a Valero Gas Station in the 1400 block of East Main Street relating to a person who talked about he was a homicide suspect and wished to flip himself in.

The suspect, Ortiz-Rivera, acknowledged himself to the shop clerk prior to requesting police, Barstow Police talked about.

Officer Day made contact with Ortiz-Rivera and confirmed by means of the Barstow Police Dispatch Center that he had a formidable warrant for first-degree homicide, escape and assault.

Barstow Police confirmed that Ortiz-Rivera had escaped from the Sunland Center facility positioned in Broward County, Florida.

Ortiz escaped from the Sunland Center psychological correctly being facility on Dec. 10, in accordance to the MPD, who talked about on the time of his escape, he was in a court-ordered program.

Ortiz was arrested by Barstow Police on the escape warrant and is at present awaiting extradition as soon as extra to Jackson County, Florida, in accordance to the Marianna Police Department.

Police didn’t say why Ortiz-Rivera was in California.

This article initially appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Escapee from Florida turns himself in to Barstow Police