Escapee from Florida turns himself in to Barstow Police news

Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera

An escapee coping with a murder price in Florida walked proper right into a Barstow gas station on Thursday and suggested a clerk that he wanted to flip himself into native regulation enforcement.

Barstow Police on Friday acknowledged 37-year-old Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera of Marianna, Florida because the particular person with a formidable warrant for first-degree murder, escape and assault.

At roughly 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, Officer Gemma Day was dispatched to a Valero Gas Station in the 1400 block of East Main Street relating to an individual who talked about he was a murder suspect and wanted to flip himself in.

The suspect, Ortiz-Rivera, acknowledged himself to the store clerk sooner than requesting police, Barstow Police talked about.

Officer Day made contact with Ortiz-Rivera and confirmed by way of the Barstow Police Dispatch Center that he had a formidable warrant for first-degree murder, escape and assault.

Barstow Police confirmed that Ortiz-Rivera had escaped from the Sunland Center facility located in Broward County, Florida.

Ortiz escaped from the Sunland Center psychological properly being facility on Dec. 10, in accordance to the MPD, who talked about on the time of his escape, he was in a court-ordered program.

Ortiz was arrested by Barstow Police on the escape warrant and is at current awaiting extradition once more to Jackson County, Florida, in accordance to the Marianna Police Department.

Police didn’t say why Ortiz-Rivera was in California.

