Escapee from Florida turns himself in to Barstow Police

Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera

An escapee dealing with a homicide cost in Florida walked right into a Barstow fuel station on Thursday and advised a clerk that he needed to flip himself into native regulation enforcement.

Barstow Police on Friday recognized 37-year-old Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera of Marianna, Florida as the person with an impressive warrant for first-degree homicide, escape and assault.

At roughly 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, Officer Gemma Day was dispatched to a Valero Gas Station in the 1400 block of East Main Street relating to a person who mentioned he was a homicide suspect and needed to flip himself in.

The suspect, Ortiz-Rivera, recognized himself to the shop clerk earlier than requesting police, Barstow Police mentioned.

Officer Day made contact with Ortiz-Rivera and confirmed via the Barstow Police Dispatch Center that he had an impressive warrant for first-degree homicide, escape and assault.

Barstow Police confirmed that Ortiz-Rivera had escaped from the Sunland Center facility situated in Broward County, Florida.

Ortiz escaped from the Sunland Center psychological well being facility on Dec. 10, in accordance to the MPD, who mentioned on the time of his escape, he was in a court-ordered program.

Ortiz was arrested by Barstow Police on the escape warrant and is at present awaiting extradition again to Jackson County, Florida, in accordance to the Marianna Police Department.

Police didn’t say why Ortiz-Rivera was in California.

