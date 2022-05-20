Front Page

ESPN Fantasy Football: Where’s Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Rank?

May 20, 2022
When Oklahoma star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb fell to the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it was one of the most obvious draft steals in recent memory.

Lamb, who was predicted to go near the top 10 in a receiver class that included route technician Jerry Jeudy as well as Henry Ruggs, was a great fit for the Dallas Cowboys offense at an absolutely low cost. 

ruggs-iii.jeudy_.lamb_

Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb

lamb leap ph

CeeDee Lamb

lamb ball sf

CeeDee Lamb

Fast-forward to two years later, and Lamb is already considered among the top wide receivers in the NFL. Unsurprisingly.

In the post-draft fantasy football rankings on ESPN, Lamb comes in at No. 8 on the list. He is projected to score 249.79 fantasy points, which is predicted to narrowly edge out his 2021 production of 232.8 fantasy points. 

