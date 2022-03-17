‘Essence’ Black Women in Hollywood ﻿﻿honorees on making an impact in Hollywood and more

J.D. Barnes

Overlook one cowl — Essence journal simply launched not one, not two, not three, however 4 digital covers in honor of the milestone anniversary for his or her annual Black Girls in Hollywood challenge.

This 12 months’s honorees — Nia Lengthy, Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, and Chanté Adams — every have their very own gorgeous digital cowl for the particular challenge. The ladies, whose skills have contributed to the creation of an unlimited and dynamic Black cinematic universe, may even be honored on the 15th annual Essence Black Girls in Hollywood Awards happening in Beverly Hills on March 24.

Within the challenge, the honorees discuss quite a lot of significant matters just like the significance of being heard.

“To actually make an impression and to be true to the artwork, an artist must be heard,” Lengthy mentioned. “As a result of I come to the desk having actually studied what I’m doing, not simply displaying up.”

Brunson additionally shed some mild on the significance of being one’s truest self.

“Occurring a real self-worth and introspective journey earlier than you exit into the actual world, it’s lifesaving,” the actress shared. “I actually need that for extra younger Black ladies. It’s a variety of stuff that’s thrown at us. And if we form of do the work to know the ins and outs of who we’re, it could possibly present a protecting defend.”

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood challenge is out now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.