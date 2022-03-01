Estee Lauder fires John Demsey over n-word Instagram meme about COVID-19

Estee Lauder Fires Exec John Demsey Over N-Word Instagram Meme About COVID-19

Just the other day while discussing the firing of Columbia University professor Jeffrey Lieberman we noted how easy it would be for white people to avoid these blatantly obvious racist situations. It comes to a point where the racism is so egregious that you can’t even really give them the benefit of the doubt as “mistakes”. To that point, enter 65-year-old John Demsey.

Here’s Dempsey posing with actress Drew Barrymore

Demsey was one of the executive mucky-mucks at Estee Lauder and was charged with helming the operations at both MAC and Clinique. We say “was” because he no longer occupies those positions. Why, you ask? Well, Mr. Demsey was not smart enough to know that the n-word in any configuration is off-limits to him under any circumstance. One might think that this rule would have been taught and learned in White 101 but perhaps Johnny boy skipped that class.

According to DailyMail, Demsey posted a meme on his Instagram page that included the racist slur that is forbidden from white mouths under penalty of hands. The meme was from a Sesame Street children’s book where the title was changed to: My N***a Snuffy Done Got The ‘Rona At A Chingy Concert. While this meme title is as curious as it is comedy, that right thurrrrr is not a joke that a white man can tell.

Estee Lauder’s Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda and Chairman William Lauder first suspended Demsey without pay then took the weekend to make a more permanent decision.

‘Today, John Demsey, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies, was informed he must leave the company, effective this week,’ the company said in a public statement. ‘This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders.’

For his part, Demsey offered a mea culpa via his Instagram page but the damage is done.

If you scroll the comments, you’ll see scores of blue-checked white people, mostly women, offering undying support and loyalty without a shred of accountability or understanding. Typical.