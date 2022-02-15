Estimated 300-Acre Grass Fire In Wise County Engulfs A House, Sends Horses Running – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters responded to a large grass fire in Wise County on Monday, Feb. 14.

It was burning off FM 4698 and CR 51 east of Eugene Airport near Boyd.

The now estimated 300-acre fire was about 90% contained and crews were monitoring hotspots as of 10:00 p.m.

A vacant house caught fire shortly before 4:00 p.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.

At one point more than a dozen horses could be seen running near the area.

The Paradise Fire Department is on the scene along with the Tarrant County Fire Marshal and the Fort Worth Fire Department.

A plane also dropped fire retardant on the flames later in the afternoon, trying to help put out the fire.

“I was just panicked so I put my flashers on and drove down the turn lanes and was like get out of my way, get out of my way, get out of my way,” said Wise County resident Carrie Baran.

When she arrived, she said she was relieved to see fire crews seemed to have the situation under control.

Ground crews continue to construct containment line around the perimeter as of 6:00 p.m.

“Man you couldn’t get within 150 feet of it. It was that hot,” said Granville Martin who was near where the fire was burning. “I mean, a couple of my guys tried to help with a water hose and a metal fire extinguisher but you could only get so close because it was that hot.”

The smoke could be seen in Fort Worth.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

The area is under a burn ban as there is an elevated fire danger due to warm, dry and windy weather.