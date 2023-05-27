Texas

Estimated debt ceiling deadline pushed back to June 5, Yellen says

May 27, 2023
BC_Reporter

According to News, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced that the estimated deadline for the government to default on its debts has been extended from June 1 to June 5. The White House and Republican congressional leaders are still in negotiations to raise the debt ceiling. The latest updates can be found on Scott MacFarlane’s report. For breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on browser notifications.

