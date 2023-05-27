Estimated debt ceiling deadline pushed to June 5 as negotiations continue





According to CBS News, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has disclosed that the imaginable deadline for the USA govt to default on its money owed has been moved from June 1 to June 5. This extension of 4 days will give negotiators extra time to come to a deal in regards to the debt ceiling. House (*5*) Kevin McCarthy stays hopeful that a resolution might be reached inside this revised time-frame.

CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has been maintaining audience knowledgeable on the most recent trends.