Ethan Orton, Iowa teen who killed parents, gets life sentence

An Iowa teenager, Ethan Orton, has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 50 years for his heinous crime of stabbing his father to death and using an ax to kill his mother in October 2021 in Cedar Rapids. Orton pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder earlier this year and expressed regret for his actions, although he claimed to have “made peace” with what he had done. Orton, who was 17 at the time of the murder but tried as an adult, told investigators that he killed his parents to “take charge of my life.”

Forensic psychologist Tracy Thomas testified during the trial that Orton had sought acceptance and validation from his parents but felt rejected by them. Orton killed them after receiving an email from his mother, Misty Scott Slade, stating that she and his father wouldn’t be a part of Orton’s life after he turned 18.

Police found Orton covered in blood outside the family’s home, and the trial was delayed while he underwent a mental evaluation. Orton was found competent to stand trial in November.