European Central Bank raises interest rates as officials expect more hikes





Inflation within the Eurozone noticed an build up to 7% within the month of April. In gentle of this building, the European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates to a few.25%. Furthermore, the ECB has additionally indicated that further hikes is also at the horizon. Brendan McKenna, who serves as a world economist for Wells Fargo, was once not too long ago featured on CBS News to match the approaches of each the ECB and the Federal Reserve against inflation. It is price noting that the Federal Reserve is the central financial institution of the United States, whilst the ECB is the central financial institution of the Eurozone. By imposing those measures, the ECB is taking steps against stabilizing the financial system amidst the consequences of inflation. Stay up-to-date with breaking news, are living occasions, and unique stories by way of subscribing to browser notifications.