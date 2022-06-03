Even after historic season, Stars’ Jason Robertson remains hungry for more goals

Even after among the best seasons in franchise historical past, Stars ahead Jason Robertson needs so as to add extra weapons to his offensive arsenal.

Robertson scored 41 targets this season, turning into the fourth participant because the Stars moved to Dallas to hit the 40-goal mark. And he thinks there’s nonetheless extra manufacturing he left on the desk.

“Simply get to the center of the ice extra,” Robertson mentioned throughout exit interviews two weeks in the past. “Capturing is what it’s, however placing your self ready to attain extra targets is definitely the place it’s, or the place it’s all from.

“Clearly, one factor I can work on is a one-timer. I don’t assume I had any one-timers this 12 months. I used to be extra catch and launch. I’ll work on that this summer season, hopefully turn into a one-timer menace subsequent 12 months.”

Robertson grew to become an offensive pressure for the Stars with superior ending skill across the web, and a penchant for locating unfastened pucks in and across the crease. He made himself accessible for teammates in entrance of the online. He used glorious hockey sense and elite capturing to turn into among the best goal-scorers within the NHL, even in his second full season in Dallas.

Jason Robertson objective map (Matthew DeFranks)

The overwhelming majority of Robertson’s targets in 2021-22 got here inside ft of the objective mouth. He needs to diversify that.

In junior hockey, when Robertson dominated the Ontario Hockey League, he usually discovered the center of the ice. He danced round defenders into open ice. He created photographs for himself by attending to the slot. That wasn’t one thing the Stars noticed numerous this season.

The one time this season that he did that got here within the third-to-last recreation of the common season, scoring towards the Golden Knights.

So far as one-timers, Robertson solely scored one objective this season on a one-timer. That got here within the remaining recreation of the season on the facility play because the Stars confronted emergency backup goalie Thomas Hodges for the Geese.

Historical past has proven that Robertson can adapt his recreation so as to add totally different parts. After his rookie season, he needed to be extra of an element away from the American Airways Heart. He responded by main the workforce with 21 targets on the highway.

Within the playoffs, after he struggled within the opening 4 video games vs. Calgary, Robertson rebounded within the remaining three video games towards the Flames.

“It’s loud, that’s my No. 1 factor [I learned about the playoffs],” Robertson mentioned. “It’s loud, it’s hostile of their constructing and it’s numerous enjoyable enjoying in it. Sadly, it needed to come to an finish. It was my first time enjoying playoffs and it’s robust hockey.”

Robertston will return to Dallas within the fall a a lot richer man, as properly. He’s a restricted free agent, and can be due a large elevate on his $795,000 cap hit from his entry-level contract. If the Stars and Robertson agree on a bridge deal, the cap hit might fall round $7 million. In the event that they choose to go for a long run, it might rise to one thing like $9 million.

Each Robertson and goaltender Jake Oettinger are due new contracts this summer season.

“We’ll need to see what they’re in search of,” Stars basic supervisor Jim Nill mentioned. “The cap’s been a flat cap. They could have a look at it, their representatives would possibly have a look at it totally different that that the cap’s going to go up. Is it going to leap one other 6, 7, 8% over the subsequent 4 or 5 years? Are they higher to go brief time period? These are issues that we’re going to need to stroll via to see what works.”

When Robertson met with reporters two weeks in the past, his new contract was not on his thoughts.

“I don’t know something,” Robertson mentioned. “I simply completed the season. I’ll discuss it. I’ll go dwelling, speak to my dad, my household, my agent, every thing. All I’m actually centered on is that this summer season.”

Associated: ‘Right here we go once more’: Jamie Benn talks Stars’ seek for one other new head coach

Discover extra Stars protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.