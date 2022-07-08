Event Center Parking Lot Is Site of One Fatality

A 20-year-old woman was killed over the weekend at a shooting on the parking lot of an event center on NE 36th Street and N. Prospect Avenue, and a second victim showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

In a separate homicide, occurring also during the weekend, an elderly woman was found dead on the front porch of her home, having been shot.

In a third homicide incident, a 17-year-old man was shot after an argument and is dead.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released its initial findings on the incident.

Investigators said they were called to the event center’s parking lot at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found that multiple victims had been shot.

Police said an unidentified 20-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she died.

Charcarzae Hishaw, 23, suffering with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

Investigators said no arrests have been made in the case.

The second homicide involved a welfare check Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a home around 9 p.m. near NE 10th Street and N. Bryant Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 88-year-old Velma Walker dead of a gunshot wound on the home’s front porch. Police do not yet have any suspect description available in that case.

Authorities were called to a third homicide just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a home near NE 50thth Street and N. Prospect Avenue.

Officers said an altercation happened at the home between two unknown persons and the victim.

The victim, identified as a 17-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.