The Dryden Canine Park is holding a market and BBQ

Sunday, June 12

Rotary Park

11:00am to three:00pm

Artisans, native companies and a BBQ on the future website of the Dryden Canine Park

Fundraising

To make a donation to the Dryden Canine Park, cheques will be mailed to:

The Metropolis of Dryden

30 Van Horne

Dryden, ON

P8N 2A7

For extra data name:

Marnie Oliphant – (807) 938-8091

Steve Belanger – (807) 220-5872