Every NFL Team’s Biggest Remaining 2022 Offseason Need | Bleacher Report

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, however free company rolls on. Simply this week, we noticed former Professional Bowl vast receiver Jarvis Landry discover a new residence with the New Orleans Saints, and big-name gamers comparable to edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and vast receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have but to select a group.
However for essentially the most half, now we have a good suggestion what the NFL’s 32 groups will appear to be in 2022—and it is considerably completely different than a yr in the past.
The modifications run the gamut from the highest of the league to the underside. The reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals fortified the offensive line in free company and the defensive backfield within the draft. The Landry signing was only one piece of a roster renovation by the Saints, who wish to get again into competition after a down 2021. Even backside feeders such because the Jacksonville Jaguars spent large bucks and excessive draft picks on shaking off the funk of final yr’s distress.
Some groups have accomplished a greater job of filling wants, no less than at first look. However no matter how nicely a group has accomplished and what number of holes have been patched, no roster is ideal. Each group within the NFL nonetheless has no less than one want that stands out above all others.
1 of 32
The Arizona Cardinals had two major wants within the offseason. Each have been addressed—however that comes with a caveat.
On offense, the lack of vast receiver Christian Kirk left the Cardinals with a large skill-position gap. The commerce that introduced Marquise Brown to the desert went a good distance towards compensating for Kirk’s departure, however the six-game suspension levied in opposition to DeAndre Hopkins for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug coverage put the group proper again in a gap.
It is a related scenario at edge-rusher. Chandler Jones and his 71.5 sacks over six seasons within the desert are gone after the 32-year-old signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. That left a large gap reverse Markus Golden—a gap the group tried to fill on the second day of the draft by spending third-round picks on Cameron Thomas of San Diego State and Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders.
Each children have potential. However Thomas would not possess distinctive athleticism, and the 255-pound Sanders must get each greater and stronger. Neither is anyplace near a certain factor.
The Cardinals have Tremendous Bowl aspirations—aspirations that the group will likely be hard-pressed to meet if it will possibly’t get after opposing quarterbacks.
2 of 32
It is arduous to pinpoint only one want as the most important on an Atlanta Falcons roster that has so many.
To their credit score, the Falcons tried to deal with a few of these many wants on this yr’s draft. However that is nonetheless a roster crammed with much more questions than solutions.
Atlanta had a fistful of picks over the primary two days of the draft. Drake London was introduced in to function Atlanta’s new high vast receiver. Desmond Ridder was drafted on Day 2 as a possible inheritor to placeholder Marcus Mariota underneath middle. Atlanta added a pair of edge-rushers in Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State and Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone.
However whereas there’s some optimism in Atlanta, there’s additionally loads of trigger for concern.
Ridder was Bleacher Report’s top-ranked quarterback prospect on this class however wasn’t considered in the identical gentle as Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and even Baker Mayfield. London is a promising younger pass-catcher, however there is a fats bag of nothing behind him on the depth chart, with Calvin Ridley suspended by way of no less than the 2022 season for betting on video games.
Nonetheless, the most important fear must be asking a pair of unproven rookies to anchor a pass-rush that had fewer sacks as a group in 2021 (18) than Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt had by himself (22.5).
Three of 32
A compelling argument may be made that as with the groups listed earlier than them, the Baltimore Ravens’ greatest want is on the sting. However itemizing “edge-rusher” 32 instances would get slightly boring, and as soon as David Ojabo’s Achilles is wholesome, the second-rounder from Michigan could also be one of many greatest bargains of the 2022 draft.
After all, whereas the Ravens have been filling one gap within the draft, the group created one other by buying and selling Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.
That commerce netted the Ravens a Spherical 1 decide and arguably the draft’s greatest inside lineman in Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum. However it additionally leaves Baltimore’s roster precariously brief on expertise at vast receiver. The main wideout nonetheless on Baltimore’s roster (second-year professional Rashod Bateman) had 46 catches for simply 515 yards as a rookie. Sammy Watkins (who was fourth on the group in receiving yards final yr) will likely be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Inexperienced Bay.
It is hardly a secret that the Ravens wish to run the soccer.
In 2022, Baltimore might need to be run-heavy as a lot from necessity as from need.
Four of 32
The Buffalo Payments might nicely have essentially the most gifted, balanced roster within the NFL. And to his credit score, Payments basic supervisor Brandon Beane did one other fantastic job plugging holes, whether or not it was at cornerback in Spherical 1 with Florida’s Kaair Elam or at working again in Spherical 2 with Georgia’s James Cook dinner.
Nevertheless, regardless of Elam’s arrival, the defensive backfield (and particularly cornerback) continues to be a possible concern for a group that has its sights set squarely on Glendale, Arizona, and Tremendous Bowl LVII.
That is no knock on Elam, who was a top-15 prospect in his draft class, in line with Bleacher Report’s scouting division. The 6’1″, 191-pounder is probably going headed towards a beginning gig from Day 1 reverse Tre’Davious White.
However Buffalo was motivated to make use of its first decide on Elam largely as a result of the Payments misplaced certainly one of their starters, Levi Wallace, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Throw in that White tore his ACL in late November 2021, and you’ve got a possible weak spot that opponents will little question look to take advantage of.
5 of 32
Coming into the 2022 draft, there was no query what the Carolina Panthers’ greatest want was. The group’s proprietor, David Tepper, has been clear repeatedly how a lot he values having a high-end quarterback. There have been an equal variety of makes an attempt to acquire one, however these makes an attempt have produced little in the best way of outcomes.
Teddy Bridgewater performed one uninspiring yr because the starter in 2020 earlier than giving technique to Sam Darnold, who was equally unimpressive. The group was a finalist for the companies of Deshaun Watson and took a run at Russell Wilson.
Lastly, the Panthers settled on going the rookie route, snaring Matt Corral of Ole Miss within the third spherical of April’s draft. However it’s under no circumstances a certain factor that Corral would be the reply at quarterback any greater than Bridgewater and Darnold have been.
Sure, Corral is an athletic participant with a stay arm. However at 6’2″, 205 kilos, he is additionally on the smaller facet and performed in an offensive system that did not precisely put together him for the NFL.
At greatest, Corral is a challenge and can take time to acclimate to the NFL. At worst, he’ll be fortunate to evolve into even a gradual backup.
6 of 32
There is not any scarcity of strain on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to make a leap in 2022. However the former Ohio State star hasn’t precisely been put able to succeed.
Chicago’s vast receivers are a multitude. Darnell Mooney quietly caught 81 passes and topped 1,00zero yards final season, however even when you imagine in Mooney as a No. 1 wideout, there’s valuable little behind him outdoors uninspiring veterans comparable to Byron Pringle and unproven children like rookie third-round decide Velus Jones Jr.
Per Josh Shrock of NBC Sports Chicago, new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy dismissed issues in regards to the group’s pass-catchers.
“Everyone needs Davante Adams,” Getsy mentioned. “Who would not need Davante Adams, proper? That is a part of it. However Davante wasn’t Davante till he grew to become Davante. I believe the system will allow a few of these guys to play at their potential. And so, we’ll see what we will do. We’ll give them a possibility to indicate them what they acquired.”
That Getsy in contrast this menagerie of mediocrity to Adams is both delusional, the peak of wishful pondering or a bit of little bit of each.
7 of 32
There was no query that the most important concern going through the Cincinnati Bengals within the 2022 offseason was the offensive line. Joe Burrow was sacked 70 instances final yr when you rely the postseason. Solely two quarterbacks in NFL historical past have been sacked extra instances in a marketing campaign.
The Bengals hit that want arduous within the offseason, including a trio of veteran starters in guard Alex Cappa, middle Ted Karras and sort out La’el Collins. However Cincinnati did not have as a lot success on the alternative facet of the ball.
It is not that the Bengals did not make additions within the secondary. The Bengals spent their first-rounder on Michigan’s Daxton Hill, a gifted younger participant with expertise enjoying each security and within the slot. The group’s second decide was used on a equally versatile defensive again in Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt.
However neither of these rookies has expertise or (at first look) the talent set to be a difference-maker on the boundary. The Bengals hit the jackpot final yr in free company with the addition of Chidobe Awuzie, however the different outdoors spot (presently held by journeyman Eli Apple) is a weak spot the Rams exploited of their victory over Cincy in Tremendous Bowl LVI.
eight of 32
It is nonetheless potential that the Cleveland Browns will handle their greatest remaining want quickly. They proceed to be closely connected to Jadeveon Clowney, who logged 9 sacks final yr in his first season in Cleveland. Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill talked about one other veteran edge-rusher as a potential goal for the Browns (Tampa’s Jason Pierre-Paul) if the pursuit of Clowney would not pan out.
However whoever the Browns signal, it is obvious that the line of defense is well the group’s weakest spot.
They did some work on the inside of the line of defense within the draft, bringing in Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey within the fourth spherical. There was additionally an offseason commerce with the New England Patriots that landed fourth-year edge-rusher Chase Winovich in Cleveland.
However there is a purpose Winfrey fell to the third day of the draft, and Winovich (whereas a third-round decide in 2019) has simply 11 sacks over his first three skilled seasons.
Cleveland’s D-line is Professional Bowl edge-rusher Myles Garrett and three different guys. And if the Browns do not improve the expertise round him, Garrett will solely see that rather more consideration from opposing offenses in 2022.
9 of 32
Within the days main as much as the 2022 draft, a compelling argument might be made that the guard spot was the most important weak spot on the Dallas Cowboys after the group watched Connor Williams depart in free company. However a group that has by no means been shy about addressing the O-line within the early rounds attacked that weak spot with the addition of Tulsa sort out Tyler Smith, who will kick inside within the execs, Cowboys govt vp Stephen Jones instructed PFT PM (h/t NFL.com’s Nick Shook).
The group additionally added a large receiver comparatively early on this yr’s draft, deciding on South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert in Spherical 3. The 6’1″, 195-pounder can play each on the boundary and within the slot and has a very good combination of measurement and pace.
Nonetheless, there’s uncertainty at vast receiver with Amari Cooper gone. CeeDee Lamb is a harmful weapon who topped 1,100 receiving yards final yr, however behind him the questions begin piling up. Can Michael Gallup return to kind shortly after tearing his ACL on the finish of final season? Can James Washington develop into a constant contributor after exhibiting flashes in Pittsburgh? Can Tolbert make a fast bounce from small-school standout to the NFL?
Given the Texas-sized expectations the Cowboys enter each season with, the group wants solutions for these questions.
10 of 32
The Denver Broncos fastened the quarterback scenario with the addition of Russell Wilson, and given the expertise the group possesses on either side of the ball, many have pegged the Broncos as contenders in 2022.
Nevertheless, some place teams are underwhelming, and none extra so than at defensive finish.
The group’s greatest defensive finish from a yr in the past, Shelby Harris, is in Seattle because of the Wilson commerce. Fourth-year professional Dre’Mont Jones has proven flashes, racking up 12 sacks over the previous two seasons. However he has additionally missed time in every of first three years in Denver.
Go previous Jones, and there is not so much on the depth chart—DeShawn Williams and Jonathan Harris are common at greatest, and certainly one of Denver’s greatest offseason acquisitions, D.J. Jones, was in the course of the road.
If there is a gap within the protection for opponents to take advantage of, it is possible within the trenches. The group was center of the pack in opposition to the run final yr, permitting barely over 111 yards per sport on the bottom.
The Broncos could also be hard-pressed to match even that in 2022.
11 of 32
The Detroit Lions fielded the league’s fourth-worst protection in 2021, permitting nearly 380 yards of offense per sport. Bettering that protection was a precedence within the draft—beginning with edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 total, the Lions spent six of their eight picks on that facet of the ball.
Sadly, the again finish of that protection continues to be a possible drawback.
The Lions have one stable veteran starter at security in Tracy Walker III, who has eclipsed 100 tackles in two of the previous three seasons. However past him, the waters muddy shortly. DeShon Elliott tallied 80 tackles in 16 begins for the Ravens in 2020, however he missed most of final season with arm and chest accidents. Third-round rookie Kerby Joseph was succesful in protection at Illinois, however he is a legal responsibility in opposition to the run and hardly a confirmed commodity.
After Joseph, the Lions safeties are unimpressive and unproven in equal measure, and that leaves a Detroit group that likes to play three safeties with some regularity in a large bind if there’s an harm or Joseph struggles in adjusting to the NFL.
12 of 32
The Inexperienced Bay Packers have gained 13 video games in every of the previous three seasons. The group was the NFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021. However that success could also be arduous to duplicate in 2022 for a few causes.
The primary is the offensive line. Inexperienced Bay misplaced Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick to free company, and with Elgton Jenkins’ early-season availability unsure as he recovers from a knee harm, a number of spots alongside the offensive entrance might be problematic.
However the greater concern is Aaron Rodgers’ weapons within the passing sport—or lack thereof. Sure, the Packers drafted a pair of receivers in small-school star Christian Watson (Spherical 2) and Nevada’s Romeo Doubs (Spherical 4). The group additionally signed a veteran wideout in Sammy Watkins.
However Watkins hasn’t had even 500 receiving yards in a season since 2019 and has missed video games in seven of his eight skilled campaigns. Watson is large and quick however uncooked. Dobbs barely ranked inside the highest 20 amongst this yr’s wideout class, per B/R’s Scouting Division, and will use some refinement.
Anticipating these gamers to interchange Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling goes a number of miles previous wishful pondering, particularly once you take a look at the previous numbers of rookies and new faces enjoying with Rodgers.
If Rodgers would not develop a rapport with a kind of newcomers shortly, the Packers offense will backslide big-time.
And if Inexperienced Bay goes to get again to the Tremendous Bowl, the group merely cannot afford that.
13 of 32
It is arduous to discover a spot on the roster the place the Houston Texans do not need assistance. On both facet of the ball.
However after the group managed simply 32 sacks final yr (fifth-fewest within the NFL), bettering the go rush might be essentially the most urgent of the lot.
Third-year professional Jonathan Greenard was a nice shock in a season that was brief on these, tallying eight sacks. However Greenard wants a working mate. A complement who will take a few of opposing blockers’ consideration away. And proper now, who that will likely be is unsure.
The Texans added a number of edge-rushers in free company, however Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is an unproven teenager with simply 4.5 sacks in three seasons. Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes are each no less than 33 years outdated, and the final time both matched Greenard’s 2021 sack numbers was in 2019 when Addison did it with the Carolina Panthers.
If the Texans cannot strain the quarterback, then an equally suspect secondary anchored by No. Three decide Derek Stingley Jr. will likely be uncovered.
And if that occurs, the Texans are in serious trouble.
14 of 32
After watching the 2021 season finish in essentially the most disappointing method conceivable (shedding a win-and-in Week 18 tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars), the Indianapolis Colts swapped out quarterbacks within the offseason, sending Carson Wentz packing in favor of Matt Ryan.
It is unsure if Ryan may have rather more success than Wentz did, although, particularly once you bear in mind the passing-game weaponry at his disposal.
In equity, the Colts did not sit on their palms in that regard, spending a second-round decide on Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. He has an intriguing mix of measurement and 4.33-second pace, and he is refined sufficient as a route-runner to doubtlessly make a right away impression.
However even when Pierce does begin instantly, there’s little behind him and high canine Michael Pittman Jr. Parris Campbell has missed greater than twice as many video games as he has performed in over his first three professional seasons, and after him come Keke “Who?” Coutee and Dezmon “Are you certain this identify is not made up?” Patmon.
If Campbell will get damage once more or Pierce takes time to develop (a pair of cheap potentialities), then defenses are simply going to bracket Pittman all sport lengthy.
15 of 32
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of many busiest groups in free company this yr, spending large bucks on vast receiver Christian Kirk and guard Brandon Scherff. Mix that with the arrival of No. 1 total decide Travon Walker, and on paper no less than the Jags seem to have improved significantly.
Kirk and Zay Jones have been signed to bolster a large receiver corps that features veteran Marvin Jones Jr. and teenager Laviska Shenault Jr. Along with signing Scherff, the Jaguars utilized the franchise tag to left sort out Cam Robinson and used a Day 2 decide on Kentucky middle Luke Fortner. Walker is a formidable athlete who might mix with Josh Allen to create a formidable duo off the sting.
However you aren’t getting the No. 1 total decide in consecutive drafts by chance, and Jacksonville nonetheless has some areas that want work. That features an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked within the backside 10 final yr. Scherff’s arrival offset the lack of Andrew Norwell, however the different guard spot is manned by Ben Bartch, a third-year professional who allowed three sacks in simply over 700 snaps final yr.
16 of 32
The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs have gained the AFC West every of the final six years and hosted 4 straight AFC Championship Video games. However it’s been a rocky offseason for Patrick Mahomes and Co.
The group watched its high cornerback depart when Charvarius Ward signed with the 49ers, though first-round rookie Trent McDuffie will help fill that void. There was a large gap at vast receiver after Tyreek Hill was traded, however Kansas Metropolis added veterans and rookies alike to deal with that in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.
With their second first-round decide this yr, the Chiefs appeared to strengthen the go rush with the choice of Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Bleacher Report’s second-ranked edge-rusher and No. eight prospect total. Karlaftis is a gifted teenager whom Derrik Klassen in comparison with former Professional Bowler Ryan Kerrigan, however that expertise did not equate to big-time manufacturing in faculty—simply 14 sacks complete and 4.5 a yr in the past.
If that does not change shortly, the Chiefs may have an issue. Solely three groups had fewer sacks final yr than Kansas Metropolis’s 31, and in an AFC West that now contains Russell Wilson along with Derek Carr and Justin Herbert, the lack to make quarterbacks uncomfortable is a recipe for catastrophe.
17 of 32
The Las Vegas Raiders made a number of impression strikes over the offseason, whether or not it was buying and selling for star vast receiver Davante Adams or signing edge-rusher Chandler Jones in free company.
These strikes would seem to point a group with aspirations of a deep postseason run. However there’s a difficulty going through the Raiders that would derail a possible return to the playoffs.
An offensive line that not that a few years in the past was a energy of the Raiders is now a weak spot.
The appropriate facet of a line that Pro Football Focus ranked because the league’s fifth-worst in 2021 is particularly atrocious. 2021 first-round decide Alex Leatherwood was presupposed to be the longer term at proper sort out, however his current has been putrid—eight sacks allowed and 14 penalties in opposition to him in 1,104 snaps cut up between guard and sort out final yr. When the group kicked Leatherwood inside and began Brandon Parker at sort out, issues did not get higher—the fifth-year veteran allowed eight sacks and was assessed nine penalties.
The Raiders did no less than use a third-round decide on Memphis guard Dylan Parham, however whether or not it is Leatherwood or Parker at sort out, the best finish of the road in Vegas is a obvious legal responsibility.
18 of 32
Is there an echo in right here?
Identical to their AFC West rivals in Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers have been busy making large offseason strikes. The group gave a big contract to cornerback J.C. Jackson and traded for edge-rusher Khalil Mack, who will line up reverse one other high-end pass-rusher in Joey Bosa. On paper, the Chargers have a roster that may grasp with the Raiders, Chiefs and Broncos within the AFC West.
And identical to the Raiders, the Chargers have a large gap at proper sort out that would gum up the works.
For essentially the most half, the remainder of the offensive line is stable. Rashawn Slater is a gifted younger left sort out. Corey Linsley is a succesful veteran middle. The group invested a first-round decide in a brand new starter at guard in Boston School’s Zion Johnson.
However after getting simply 11 video games in two years from veteran Bryan Bulaga, the Chargers have handed beginning duties at proper sort out to Storm Norton, who has an amazing identify and not-so-great sport. In 1,078 snaps rather than the injured Bulaga final yr, Norton was a turnstile, allowing nine sacks.
A minimum of Justin Herbert is right-handed and may see the pass-rushers coming.
19 of 32
The Los Angeles Rams are the defending champions—and a group within the thick of realizing that staying on high may be more durable than getting there.
For essentially the most half, the Rams did a very good job of preserving the band collectively. The group even made an addition or two, bringing in Allen Robinson II because the group’s new No. 2 receiver and bringing again veteran slot nook Troy Hill.
However there have been some departures, and none stands to impression the Rams greater than Von Miller’s defection to the Buffalo Payments.
The cabinet is not utterly naked on the sting—the Rams nonetheless have Leonard Floyd, who has amassed 20 sacks over the previous two years. However the starter reverse Floyd will likely be fourth-year professional Justin Hollins, who has simply six sacks over three seasons in Denver and L.A.
Until Hollins takes a large step ahead in 2022, each Floyd and All-Every thing defensive sort out Aaron Donald can count on to obtain considerably extra consideration from opposing blockers.
20 of 32
The Miami Dolphins made a variety of large strikes on offense, whether or not it was signing sort out Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams or the blockbuster commerce that introduced vast receiver Tyreek Hill to South Seashore.
The addition of Armstead and Williams ought to go a good distance towards solidifying an offensive line that PFF ranked final within the NFL final season. The previous is a three-time Professional Bowler. The latter has began 51 video games over 4 professional seasons.
Now, the group must shore up the center of the offensive line.
In equity, fourth-year middle Michael Deiter wasn’t horrible final season—the 2019 third-round decide from Wisconsin allowed one sack in 546 snaps. Nevertheless, he is additionally not particularly gifted, and after all of the transferring and shaking over the offseason, Deiter is the weak hyperlink on what seems to be an in any other case comparatively stable line.
If there is a shiny facet to this one, it is that the Dolphins have accomplished a superb job of shoring up the weak hyperlinks of their chain—a lot in order that an “OK” participant stands out as a possible weak spot.
21 of 32
Not that way back, the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive backfield caught out like an enormous sore purple thumb as their greatest weak spot. And to be honest, it nonetheless might be—there will likely be fairly a little bit of strain on veteran nook Patrick Peterson to show again the clock and on rookies Lewis Cine and Andrew Sales space Jr. to step into distinguished roles.
However given these additions (and the return of Peterson), that secondary seems a lot better off than it was on the finish of the 2021 season—and that vaults one other place into the lead for greatest potential want within the Twin Cities.
Tight finish Irv Smith Jr. confirmed indicators of actual enchancment in his second NFL season—the 2019 second-round select of Alabama averaged over 12 yards per reception and located the tip zone 5 instances.
The primary drawback is that Smith confirmed that enchancment in 2020. He missed all of final season with a torn meniscus in his knee.
The second drawback is that with Tyler Conklin now not on the town, the depth chart behind Smith at tight finish in Minnesota is barren.
Nobody needs to see Ben Ellefson or Johnny Mundt beginning video games for the Vikings.
22 of 32
The New England Patriots headed into the draft with a pair of obvious wants. On offense, the group traded guard Shaq Mason and watched fellow guard Ted Karras signal with the Cincinnati Bengals. That want was hit very first thing within the draft, and whereas the usage of a first-round decide on Cole Unusual of Chattanooga was the, um, strangest decide of Day 1, he ought to slide into the beginning lineup from the get-go.
On protection, the group watched one more undrafted free agent land a large contract with one other franchise. In 2018, it was Tremendous Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler and the Tennessee Titans. This time, it was ball hawk J.C. Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The group is not bereft of expertise on the place, whether or not it is Butler (who rejoined the Pats in free company), veteran Jalen Mills or seventh-year professional Jonathan Jones. All have substantial expertise in Invoice Belichick’s zone-heavy coverages.
However the closest factor to a “shutdown” nook is Butler, who did not play a snap final season. And in an AFC East that simply added Tyreek Hill and rookie Garrett Wilson to a bunch of opposing receivers that included Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, that is regarding.
Or no less than it could be if Darth Hoodie was able to feelings like fear.
23 of 32
It is not straightforward to discover a group that has been extra aggressive in attacking wants this offseason than the New Orleans Saints.
Final yr’s shaky wideout corps added a few gamers in first-round decide Chris Olave and veteran slot man Jarvis Landry along with the potential return of Professional Bowler Michael Thomas. New Orleans used its second first-rounder on Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning in an effort to interchange Terron Armstead. The group spent large bucks to show over its safeties with the signings of Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu. The Saints added depth at cornerback as nicely with the choice of Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor within the second spherical.
Say what you’ll about Saints basic supervisor Mickey Loomis, however the man would not sit on his palms.
In spite of everything these additions, the most important want within the Huge Straightforward is one which would not even have made the checklist not that way back.
Final yr, Marcus Davenport lastly began to play like a first-round decide, tallying 9 sacks after simply 12 over his first three seasons. Cameron Jordan rebounded from a down 2020 marketing campaign, posting 12.5 sacks.
However whereas Jordan has been to the final 5 Professional Bowls, he’ll additionally flip 33 earlier than the season begins. Davenport has to indicate that he can again up final yr’s breakout. And the group might use marked enchancment from 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner, who was all however invisible as a rookie.
There is not any such factor as too many succesful pass-rushers.
24 of 32
The New York Giants entered the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll period with holes galore on either side of the ball. And Schoen did what he might to fill these holes in free company and the draft.
The addition of veteran middle Mark Glowinski and rookie sort out Evan Neal ought to assist strengthen an offensive line that has been principally terrible lately. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux may be the sort of pressure off the sting that the G-Males have not had since Jason Pierre-Paul left city in 2018.
However there’s nonetheless work to be accomplished.
The discharge of veteran cornerback James Bradberry might have been a monetary necessity for a cap-strapped Giants group weighed down up to now by dangerous contracts. However it additionally left the group in a precarious scenario on the place. Adoree’ Jackson has been inconsistent, and Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes do not strike concern into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.
The Giants took a cornerback in Spherical Three in LSU’s Cordale Flott, however except Thibodeaux, Leonard Williams and the go rush get residence with regularity, this secondary might be uncovered on Sunday afternoons.
25 of 32
A humorous factor has occurred at Jets headquarters.
New York has quietly assembled a comparatively stable, balanced roster.
Granted, its fortunes will nonetheless rely largely on the event of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. However the Jets have accomplished what they might to place expertise round him. The offense added some harmful talent place expertise within the draft in vast receiver Garrett Wilson and working again Breece Corridor.
The protection acquired a lift alongside the entrance with the first-round choice of edge-rusher Jermaine Johnson II and on the again finish with the signings of cornerback D.J. Reed and security Jordan Whitehead. The offensive line ranked simply outdoors the highest 10 final yr, in line with PFF.
Nevertheless, that line suffered a large loss when proper sort out Morgan Moses left for Baltimore. The Jets nonetheless have the duo of veteran George Fant and teenager Mekhi Becton manning the skin spots, however whereas Becton is a mountainous 2020 first-round decide and Fant is coming off the perfect yr of his profession, one has struggled to remain on the sector and the opposite has been recognized to only battle.
If Fant regresses or Becton continues to overlook vital time, the road might backslide.
The Jets cannot afford that.
26 of 32
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a playoff group a yr in the past, and at first look Philly’s roster would not have a variety of holes.
On offense, the group made the most important splash transfer of Day 1 of the draft with a commerce for star receiver A.J. Brown. The Eagles have a top-five offensive line, per PFF, and a working assault that paced the league in yards per sport final season.
Defensively, a stout entrance seven added a pair of impression gamers within the early phases of the draft. Sort out Jordan Davis provides Philly depth within the center and an inheritor to Fletcher Cox. If he is wholesome—which he says he is—Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean often is the steal of his class.
Nevertheless, when you get behind Dean, the questions start to mount. Veteran nook Darius Slay will flip 32 on New Yr’s Day. Avonte Maddox allowed over 75 percent of the passes thrown in his route to be accomplished final season. Zech McPhearson was a nice shock as a rookie, nevertheless it’s unclear if he can again up that success. And when you get behind that trio, it is a complete lot of “who?”
The Eagles want depth and expertise at cornerback.
27 of 32
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the daybreak of a brand new period. For the primary time within the higher a part of twenty years, the group is heading right into a season with out Ben Roethlisberger. And whether or not veteran Mitch Trubisky earns the beginning job and an opportunity to revive his profession or the Steelers flip the reins over to rookie first-round decide Kenny Pickett, one factor is abundantly clear within the Metal Metropolis.
An offensive line that PFF ranked because the NFL’s seventh-worst final season wants work. Numerous it.
It is very true of the sort out spots, which is able to presumably be manned by Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. in 2022. The duo mixed to permit 9 sacks and commit 16 penalties final yr. Had been it not for Roethlisberger’s ridiculously fast launch, the previous quantity possible would have been significantly greater, and it has been a number of years because the Steelers had any type of sustained success working the ball.
On a very good day, Pittsburgh’s offensive tackles are common. On a foul day, they’re horrible.
And regardless of who the Steelers beginning quarterback is, it’ll be troublesome to succeed with matadors at both finish of the offensive line.
28 of 32
The San Francisco 49ers have loved the success they’ve the previous few years largely due to one of many league’s simplest speeding assaults. The names of the working backs might change, however the Niners simply hold chewing up yards on the bottom.
And the Niners hold doing so as a result of one of many league’s greatest offensive strains wins constantly within the trenches.
That line is going through some adversity in 2022. The group misplaced a pair of high quality starters when proper sort out Tom Compton and left guard Laken Tomlinson departed in free company. The group is hopeful Mike McGlinchey can step again into the beginning lineup at sort out after an injury-shortened 2021 season, however there are questions at guard.
Aaron Banks (who’s slated to interchange Tomlinson) was a second-round decide final yr, however he additionally performed all of five snaps as a rookie. Proper guard Daniel Brunskill was far and away the lowest-graded starter on the 49ers entrance final season at Pro Football Focus with a 62.2
As goes the road, so goes your complete offense in San Francisco. And people guard spots seem shaky.
29 of 32
Few individuals anticipated the Seattle Seahawks to be barreling towards a camp competitors underneath middle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.
And but, right here we’re.
That the Seahawks did not signal a veteran quarterback wasn’t all that shocking. There was some hypothesis connecting the group to a commerce for Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, nevertheless it never became greater than that. The most important shock was possible within the 2022 draft, the place the Seahawks handed on this yr’s high prospects repeatedly whereas addressing different positions.
Per Liz Mathews of Seahawks Wire, head coach Pete Carroll mentioned Smith’s information of the offense affords him an early edge over Lock, who joined the Seahawks within the Russell Wilson commerce.
“It is actually apparent, Geno has come again,” Carroll continued. “Like we mentioned, he has a lot command of what we’re doing, that he simply robotically is forward. He is making an attempt to trip that and construct on that. I am pleased with the best way he is taking to it.”
After watching Smith underwhelm in three begins for Seattle a yr in the past and watching Lock win simply eight of his 21 begins with the Broncos, it is awfully arduous to get enthusiastic about both quarterback in 2022—or the Seattle offense.
30 of 32
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are brief on holes and lengthy on expertise. The second Tom Brady introduced he was coming again for 2022, veteran gamers began flocking again to the group. And most of the holes Tampa did have alongside the offensive line and line of defense have been addressed no less than to an extent within the 2022 draft.
It is potential that the Buccaneers will nonetheless fill the outlet at tight finish earlier than coaching camp begins as nicely. As Debbie Emery wrote for SB Nation, Rob Gronkowski has made it clear that if he does be a part of Brady in enjoying yet one more season, will probably be in Tampa.
“The Buccaneers scenario is simply too good if I determine to return and play,” Gronkowski mentioned. “Like I mentioned, I really like all my teammates there. They’re all nice teammates and all selfless gamers, they’re there for the group and what’s greatest for the group and the entire group. If I do play soccer once more, it’s going to be for the Bucs.”
The Buccaneers added a measure of insurance coverage in opposition to Gronkowski’s retirement by spending Day Three picks on Washington’s Cade Otton and Minnesota’s Ko Kieft, however given how a lot Brady trusts his longtime teammate within the crimson zone, if Gronk decides his enjoying days are accomplished, will probably be a blow for the Buccaneers.
31 of 32
The Tennessee Titans tied for the AFC’s greatest file final season at 12-5, however the group succeeded as a lot regardless of its middle-of-the-pack offensive line than due to it. That line was extremely efficient on the bottom, however in line with PFF’s Sam Monson, solely the Miami Dolphins have been worse in pass-blocking effectivity.
That line is going through adversity in 2022 at a few spots.
At proper sort out, David Quessenberry is gone, which units up 2021 second-round decide Dillon Radunz as the brand new starter. However Radunz barely performed as a rookie, and when he did, he did not fare nicely—a pair of sacks allowed in fewer than 125 snaps.
The Titans even have a gap at left guard after veteran Rodger Saffold was launched to clear cap house. That spot will likely be manned by third-year professional Aaron Brewer, who was principally horrible in his 508 snaps final yr, surrendering half a dozen sacks.
It is possible that no less than certainly one of these gamers will battle this yr, and fully potential that each will. Even when the Titans get one viable starter out of the pair (say, Radunz at sort out or guard) Tennessee will nonetheless have an apparent weak spot up entrance.
If each fall flat, there will likely be two, and the sledding will likely be that rather more troublesome for each working again Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
32 of 32
The excellent news for the Washington Commanders is the group used its first decide within the 2022 draft to enhance the vast receivers round Terry McLaurin. Jahan Dotson of Penn State has 4.43-second pace and glorious route-running capacity. He was Bleacher Report’s fourth-ranked vast receiver within the class.
The dangerous information is that Dotson’s arrival would not repair all that ails the group’s pass-catching corps. Not even shut.
McLaurin is a star. And Dotson might make hay from the primary time he steps on an NFL area. However behind that pair is—not so much.
Since signing with the Commanders a yr in the past, Curtis Samuel has six catches—and twice as many video games missed due to harm. The group used a third-rounder final yr on Dyami Brown, who was additionally a non-factor in Washington’s offense, catching 12 passes and failing to seek out the tip zone.
Just one vast receiver on Washington’s roster (McLaurin) had even 400 receiving yards final season. The group’s second-leading wideout (veteran Adam Humphries) is gone. So is the No. Three wideout from a yr in the past by way of yardage, DeAndre Carter.
Dotson was a begin to including expertise round McLaurin.
However the job is a good distance from completed.
Stats offered by Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference except in any other case famous.
