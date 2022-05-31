Every NFL Team’s Biggest Remaining 2022 Offseason Need | Bleacher Report

zero of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Photos

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, however free company rolls on. Simply this week, we noticed former Professional Bowl vast receiver Jarvis Landry discover a new residence with the New Orleans Saints, and big-name gamers comparable to edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and vast receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have but to select a group.

However for essentially the most half, now we have a good suggestion what the NFL’s 32 groups will appear to be in 2022—and it is considerably completely different than a yr in the past.

The modifications run the gamut from the highest of the league to the underside. The reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals fortified the offensive line in free company and the defensive backfield within the draft. The Landry signing was only one piece of a roster renovation by the Saints, who wish to get again into competition after a down 2021. Even backside feeders such because the Jacksonville Jaguars spent large bucks and excessive draft picks on shaking off the funk of final yr’s distress.

Some groups have accomplished a greater job of filling wants, no less than at first look. However no matter how nicely a group has accomplished and what number of holes have been patched, no roster is ideal. Each group within the NFL nonetheless has no less than one want that stands out above all others.