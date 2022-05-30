Every NFL Team’s Most Exciting 2022 Offseason Addition | Bleacher Report

27 of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Photos

The Pittsburgh Steelers realized an necessary lesson in the course of the lean years between Terry Bradshaw’s retirement in 1983 and Ben Roethlisberger’s emergence as a rookie in 2004.

The group didn’t contend constantly within the 20 years that bridged the careers of these franchise quarterbacks. Twelve signal-callers began for the membership in that span, a stretch through which the group made only one Tremendous Bowl look and received zero championships.

The wait for an additional title within the post-Roethlisberger period might not be practically as lengthy because of Pittsburgh’s number of Kenny Pickett at No. 20 this 12 months.

The native product is aware of Heinz Discipline and the realm after serving as a four-year starter for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He’s coming off a unbelievable 2021 through which he racked up 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns whereas finishing 67.2 % of his passes.

Whereas some scouts knocked his hand size and perceived restricted upside in comparison with prospects akin to Malik Willis, the Steelers noticed Pickett as a participant with all of the instruments, expertise and intangibles to turn into a franchise QB.

It is unclear if Pickett will beat out Mitchell Trubisky for the QB1 job as a rookie. The Steelers introduced within the veteran on a two-year, $14.Three million deal, however head coach Mike Tomlin is letting the 2 plus incumbent backup Mason Rudolph battle it out in camp for the beginning gig.

Thought of by many to be probably the most pro-ready QB within the 2022 class, the rookie is a good wager to emerge because the Steelers beginning signal-caller, a job he ought to maintain for the foreseeable future.