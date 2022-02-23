Everything That Happened At Kanye West’s DONDA 2 Experience In Miami

Here’s a recap of Kanye West’s DONDA 2 listening event that went down last night in Miami.

Last night Kanye West kept his promise to deliver the follow-up to his last album DONDA with DONDA 2. Ye revealed that the album would only be available via his device the STEM PLAYER. This prompted Apple to pull support for his event but the show must go on and Amazon, Twitch, and Youtube announced they would be streaming the event right before the show was scheduled to start. Here are our favorite moments that went down last night.

VISUALS

Ye brought back the house from his last DONDA listening session, but this time, the house was on fire as it sat in a sea of water. The visuals were top-notch and the water was blacked out, allowing the video screen to reflect in the sky and on the water and painting a backdrop of everything around Kanye.

FEATURES

The feature list last night was stacked including Jack Harlow, Migos, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, Baby Keem, Soulja Boy, Don Toliver, executive producer Future, and more. Even sample-wise, Kanye sampled Kamala Harris’ “We did it Joe,” Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue, and Taraji P Henson’s trending “I gotta put me first” soundbite from Empire.

Two features stole the show in particular, and those were the tracks assisted by Migos and Soulja Boy. All three Migos members connected for a track on DONDA 2 and it sounded like vintage Migos, marking by far their best work in recent times.

Soulja Boy redeemed himself from the original DONDA verse we all heard and agreed Kanye was right for cutting off his album.

Special Guest

For the event Game, Pusha-T, Migos, Da Baby, Rich The Kid, Jack Harlow, Marylin Manson, Fivio, Playboy Carti, and Alicia Keys all showed up to partake.

Alicia Keys stole the show with a performance alongside Fivio and Kanye for “City Of Gods,” but then, Playboy Carti stole the show in a WTF moment.

Technical Issues

Towards the second half of the show, when Kanye was about to perform “Jail,” the audio went off the rails which resulted in Kanye throwing his mic in the water.

He would go on to not be able to perform the rest of the show and the guests that did perform, outside of Alicia, had issues as well. Hopefully, this means there is another DONDA 2 listening session on the way.

The album was unfinished but sounds promising and as we saw in the weeks between the original DONDA shows, Kanye can improve it in a short amount of time.