Everything to know about the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, plus of course Tom Brady is back

Earlier than you learn any additional, go fill out a men's NCAA Tournament bracket. Then fill out a women's NCAA Tournament bracket. After which come proper again right here, as a result of now we have loads of perception that can assist you win your bracket pool.

Let’s get proper to it.

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL FANS…

Welcome to the NCAA Tournament, everybody! The 68-team field for the lads’s event was introduced final evening, and it’s a dandy. Gonzaga claimed the highest general seed, and Arizona, Kansas and Baylor joined the ‘Zags on the No. 1 line. You possibly can try the committee’s entire seeding 1-68 right here.

Whereas that seeding is necessary, our very personal faculty basketball reporter Matt Norlander has ranked the field from 1-68, and primary continues to be in search of that elusive first title…

Norlander: “1. Gonzaga. The No. 1 general seed once more, and with good cause. The Bulldogs have been sitting at No. 1 in each predictive metric for greater than a month. This crew isn’t fairly pretty much as good as final yr’s that entered the Massive Dance with an undefeated file, but it surely’s simply as a lot of a menace to win all of it due to the arrival of 7-foot-1 freshman Chet Holmgren. There isn’t any one within the sport like him. Gonzaga’s flooring is increased than every other crew, whereas its ceiling is pretty much as good as every other crew, too.”

Right here is all the pieces else it’s good to know:

… AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Oh, you thought Choice Sunday was reserved for school basketball? Assume once more. Tom Brady is un-retiring and returning to the Buccaneers … lower than two month after retiring.

His return carries an enormous affect throughout the NFL, however the greatest one is that the Buccaneers are proper again within the Super Bowl dialog. They’re presently +1000 to win all of it this coming season at Caesars Sportsbook, solely behind the Payments (+750) and Chiefs (+800).

Brady, after all, has proven he has the antidote to Father Time. Final yr, he…

Led the NFL in completions, makes an attempt, passing yards and passing touchdowns

Completed second in MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers

Gained 13 video games for the primary time since his MVP-winning 2017 season

Brady’s removed from the one NFL participant ever to un-retire (the record has plenty of notable names) and it’s no coincidence that he introduced his return when he did: The authorized tampering interval — when groups can start preliminary negotiations with pending unrestricted free brokers — opens as we speak, and Brady’s return actually makes Tampa Bay a extra engaging vacation spot.

Whereas it might appear to be this was some grand plan all alongside, that’s not the case at all writes NFL insider Jason La Canfora:

La Canfora: “Brady headed into the playoffs feeling as if this was the tip. He believed he was at peace with transferring on along with his life. … Everybody has the suitable to vary their thoughts about such a person choice. … And with the profession span of an athlete – even a unicorn like Brady – so quick, and their primes so finite, nobody ought to query how and/or after they step apart, and whether or not or not they wish to come again.”

And never such an excellent morning for…

THE NFC SOUTH

Sorry, Panthers, Falcons and Saints followers. Your division appeared like probably the most open in soccer for the final month. Now, you’re considering what Payments, Jets and Dolphins thought for 20 years: Ugh, this man. Once more.

Right here’s how Brady’s accomplished in opposition to NFC South groups in his two years with Tampa Bay:

vs Panthers: 4-Zero file, eight touchdowns, 1 interception, 108.9 passer ranking

vs Falcons: 4-Zero file, 15 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 118.Zero passer ranking

vs Saints: 0-Four file, 6 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 71.5 passer ranking

Okay, so possibly the Saints have discovered a technique to cease him, however that doesn’t imply they’re completely happy he’s again, both. There’s little doubting the Buccaneers are higher with Brady, and the betting market agrees; Tampa Bay is -230 to win the NFC South, the shortest odds of any NFL crew to win its division.

Our NFL knowledgeable Cody Benjamin says the division is “the Bucs’ to lose, easily.” You possibly can try extra of his takeaways here.

Snubs and surprises from the NCAA males’s event

There’s March Insanity, after which there’s March disappointment. The heartache. The groups that simply miss out. The oh-so-close.

Who fell into that class this yr? How a couple of crew that entered its convention event on a scorching streak, received three video games — together with ones over the No. Four and No. 15 crew within the nation — and was enjoying for a serious convention title yesterday afternoon?

Sure, Texas A&M fans have the right to be frustrated, writes our faculty basketball knowledgeable David Cobb:

Cobb: “Texas A&M followers are possible Rutgers‘ inclusion and the Aggies’ exclusion with their jaws on the ground. If a fervent rally within the second half of the season was sufficient to get Rutgers in, why couldn’t the same rally get Texas A&M in? Texas A&M (42) [was] 35 spots increased within the NET than Rutgers (77) and 31 spots increased in KenPom. The truth that Rutgers misplaced in its first Massive Ten Event recreation whereas Texas A&M received three within the SEC Event solely makes it a harder capsule to swallow.”

The Aggies have been in essence the fourth crew on the flawed facet of the bubble, behind Dayton, Oklahoma and SMU. It’s a troublesome morning for the Flyers, too. They misplaced to Richmond by 4 on Saturday after which watched Richmond win the Atlantic 10 title by two over Davidson on Sunday to earn the automated bid, stealing the Flyers’ spot from proper underneath their nostril.

You possibly can try all of the losers from Choice Sunday (and, sure, some winners, too) right here.

Girls’s NCAA event options first 68-team area ever

Choice Sunday wasn’t only for the lads. The women’s bracket — expanded to 68 groups for the primary time — was revealed final evening. Listed here are the 1 seeds:

That Bridgeport Area raised some eyebrows, as NC State will head to UConn territory as the highest seed as a substitute of the Huskies. UConn simply bought celebrity Paige Bueckers again from damage, received the Massive East Event title recreation by 30 factors and are 10-1 when Bueckers performs this season. A possible Wolfpack-Huskies assembly within the Nutmeg State looms massive.

Kevin Durant makes historical past as Nets beat Knicks

There are video games the place you can’t cease Kevin Durant; you may solely hope to comprise him. And in video games like Sunday’s, you may’t even try this. The Nets celebrity scored 53 points in a 110-107 win over the Knicks.

It was Durant’s second-most factors in a recreation in his profession. He scored 54 in a recreation in 2014.

in a recreation in his profession. He scored 54 in a recreation in 2014. It’s the most factors ever by a Nets participant in opposition to the Knicks.

With Ben Simmons nonetheless out and Kyrie Irving unable to play residence video games (though he did sit courtside), Durant tried a career-high 37 pictures, making 19.

It was a dazzling display from all over the court writes NBA reporter Jack Maloney:

Maloney: “With an array of impossible-to-guard pictures that included runners off the glass, pull-up jumpers off the dribble and catch-and-shoot 3s, Durant dominated all day lengthy. Even when the Knicks resorted to double-teaming him any time he had the ball within the fourth quarter, Durant nonetheless managed to interrupt free for a clutch three within the ultimate minute.”

What we’re watching Monday

Nuggets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Bucks at Jazz, 10 p.m. on ESPN