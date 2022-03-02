Everything you need to know about the 2022 Women’s World Cup

After being delayed by a year because of Covid-19, the 12th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup is upon us. Hosts New Zealand will kick it off against West Indies at the Bay Oval on March 4. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

How many teams are participating?

Eight. While New Zealand qualified by the virtue of being the hosts, Australia, England, South Africa and India booked their slots by finishing among the top five teams in the Women’s Championship between 2017 and 2021. The other three teams were to be decided by virtue of a qualifier.

The qualifiers were cancelled, right? How were the other three teams decided then?

Yes, the travel restrictions imposed by many countries because of the pandemic forced the Qualifier, which was being played in Zimbabwe in November-December 2021, to be called off abruptly. As a result, the final three spots were decided by the ICC ODI rankings of the teams. Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh made it through, meaning Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ireland had to miss out. In fact, this is the first time Bangladesh will participate in the Women’s World Cup.

What are some key dates to remember?

India play Pakistan on March 6 in a day-night encounter, while Ashes rivals Australia and England will clash on March 5. Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia take on each other on March 13. The last round-robin stage match is on March 28, between India and South Africa. The semi-finals will be held on March 30 and 31, with the final to be played on April 3. Each of those three matches have a reserve day. The trophy will be shared only if the final is unable to be played even on the reserve day.

Tell me more about the format.

Like the Men’s 2019 World Cup, each team will play every other team once, with the top four making the semi-finals. In the first semi-final, the top-placed team will play the side that finishes fourth, while the second- and third-placed sides will contest the other semi-final. However, if India finish in the top four, they will play the second semi-final, which will be a day-night match in Christchurch.

What about the points system?

A win would count for two points, while a tie would fetch each team one point. The Super Over will not be used for a tied match in the round-robin stage. If two teams are tied on points after the round-robin stage, the net run rate will who qualifies. If the teams are tied on NRR too, then the head-to-head will be the deciding factor. A Super Over will be used in case the semi-final and/or final is tied. Unlike the Men’s World Cup final in 2019, where a boundary count was used to decide the winner after the one-over eliminator was also tied, unlimited Super Overs can be used here until a clear winner emerges.

What are the venues?

Six venues will play host to the 31 matches in the competition: Eden Park in Auckland, Hagley Oval in Christchurch, University Oval in Dunedin, Seddon Park in Hamilton, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and the Basin Reserve in Wellington a. The semi-finals will be played in Wellington and Christchurch with the latter also hosting the final.

Spinners average an eye-watering 59.78 at Hagley Oval Getty Images

Will the DRS be used?

Yes. It will the second time that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used in Women’s ODI World Cup. Each team will have two unsuccessful reviews per innings. In the 2017 edition, the review system was there but only for a handful of games and only one unsuccessful review per team was allowed then.

Will the tournament be played in a biosecure bubble because of Covid-19?

The ICC has done away with the need for strict biosecure bubbles and daily Covid tests. Instead, the tournament will be played in a “managed environment“.

“Testing will be infrequent; it won’t be daily testing,” Geoff Allardice, the ICC CEO, said. “It’s really about players taking responsibility knowing they are in the country for a month and living away for that period not locked into a very tight bubble.”

Moreover, teams hit by Covid-19 can take the field with even nine players and two substitutes, who will not be allowed to bat or bowl. Teams have been allowed to carry a maximum of three players on standby apart from the 15-member squad for use in case of such contingencies.

What is the prize money?

The winner of the World Cup will take home $1.32 million, double of what England got after winning the 2017 edition. The overall prize money has also been increased by 75%. The runners-up will take home $600,000, while the two losing semi-finalists will receive $300,000 each. The four teams that don’t make it out of the league stage will be awarded a total of $70,000.

Will spectators be allowed?

In the opening stages of the tournament, venues can be filled up to 10% of the capacity. The organisers are hoping that the limit will be increased as the tournament progresses.

Amelia Kerr sweeps one behind ICC via Getty

Who are some of the players to watch?

Based on current form, Amelia Kerr of New Zealand should be at the top of the list. Usually coming in at No. 5, New Zealand promoted her to No. 3 during the ODI series against India and reaped rewards as she scored one century and three half-centuries in five outings. West Indies’ Deandra Dottin is another one to keep an eye on. She smashed her ODI-best of 150 not out against South Africa last month.

From India, Richa Ghosh is someone who could make records tumble with the bat. She recently hit the fastest ODI half-century by an Indian. Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa, Tammy Beaumont of England, Alana King and Beth Mooney of Australia are some of the others who could light up the tournament. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has returned from maternity break to lead the team, and is another to keep an eye out for.

New Zealand’s Fran Jonas, at 17 years and 330 days, will be the youngest player at the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

England had beaten India by nine runs to clinch the title in 2017. While England have won the title four times, Australia have six titles to their name. New Zealand won the World Cup in 2000, the last time they hosted it. India have never won it, having come close twice – finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017.

Australia are the overwhelming favourites this time around. They had won a record 26 ODIs on the trot since the last World Cup, a streak that was halted by India last year. South Africa look strong too – despite missing regular captain Dane van Niekerk – having defeated West Indies at home last month and India away last year.

Any records to keep an eye out for?

Mithali Raj is set to become the first player to feature in six editions of the Women’s World Cup. Raj, with 1139 runs, is 362 shy of Debbie Hockley’s record for most runs. She is also three matches shy of leading the side for the most World Cup games. Jhulan Goswami is presently on 36 wickets and needs four more to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history.