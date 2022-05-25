Everything you need to know about the NRA convention in Houston

The National Rifle Association’s annual member meeting is in Houston this weekend, an already controversial gathering now put under additional scrutiny after an armed teenager killed 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school Tuesday.
There are already calls for the meeting to be canceled in light of the shooting and protests planned in and around downtown’s George R. Brown Convention Center, where the event will take place Friday through Sunday. The NRA’s continued promotions for the event indicate it will go on as planned, including speeches from former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and several other Texas Republicans.