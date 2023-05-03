Everything you need to know about the upcoming new movie of ZAC EFRON ‘The Iron Claw’

“The Iron Claw” is an upcoming movie that will focus on the story of the legendary Von Erich family and their impact on the sport of wrestling. The film features a star-studded cast, including Zac Efron, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White, and Maura Tierney. Sean Durkin is set to write and direct the movie.

For Efron, this isn’t his first time undergoing a physical transformation for a movie role. The “High School Musical” star famously got into incredible shape for his role in the 2017 film “Baywatch,” but the experience left him feeling depleted and struggling with depression.

In a 2020 interview, Efron admitted that he never wanted to be in that kind of shape again. He spoke candidly about the rigorous training and strict diet required to achieve the “Baywatch” look, including the use of powerful diuretics to shed excess water weight. Efron revealed that the experience led to insomnia, depression, and ultimately burned him out.

Following the intense experience of “Baywatch,” Efron decided to make changes to his approach to fitness and wellbeing. He started prioritizing better eating and sleeping habits and even went vegan for two years.

Now, Efron is taking on a new physical challenge with his role in “The Iron Claw.” Although the details of his transformation for the role are unknown, it’s clear that the actor is dedicated to giving his all to the project.

The movie will release in 2023.

Overall, “The Iron Claw” promises to be a thrilling and emotional tribute to the Von Erich family, with a talented cast and crew working to bring their story to life on the big screen. As for Efron, it’s clear that he’s learned from his past experiences and is committed to staying healthy and balanced while pursuing his acting career.

