Everything you need to know

At some factors, it felt just like the MLB season could be in jeopardy due to the baseball lockout. After months of negotiations, missed deadlines and threats to cancel video games, baseball is again and followers are going to get all the things they needed in 2022.

With that in thoughts, let’s reply a number of the most essential questions for the upcoming season.

When does MLB season begin?

MLB Opening Day begins on Thursday, April 7. The primary recreation of the MLB season shall be a matchup between the Boston Pink Sox and New York Yankees, performed at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EST.

By April 8, all 30 MLB groups can have performed their first recreation of the 2022 MLB season.

When does MLB season finish?

The final recreation of the 2022 MLB common season shall be performed on Sunday, Oct. 2. With the growth of the playoffs, MLB eradicated the tie-breaking 163rd recreation that groups usually performed on Monday. The postseason will start on Oct. 4, with your complete season concluding after the ultimate out of the World Sequence.

What number of video games in MLB season?

There are 162 video games in an MLB season. The game performed its first season with 100-plus video games in 1884 (112) and elevated to a 154-game schedule by 1892. In 1969, MLB formally adopted the 162-game schedule. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, groups solely performed 60 video games.

What number of MLB groups are there?

There are 30 MLB groups. The Nationwide League is residence to the oldest groups, together with the Atlanta Braves (previously Boston Pink Stockings), Chicago Cubs (beforehand Chicago White Stockings), Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

The New York Yankees had been based in 1901, together with the Boston Pink Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics. In 1998, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks had been shaped, turning into probably the most not too long ago expanded MLB groups.

When does MLB The Present come out?

MLB The Present 2022 was launched on April 5. It’s obtainable on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X/S and the Nintendo Swap. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is the duvet athlete for MLB The Present 2022.

MLB MVP: NL, AL MVP award race watch

When is the MLB commerce deadline?

The MLB commerce deadline is on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 PM EST. MLB had the power to be versatile with the MLB commerce deadline, selecting any date from July 28 – Aug. Three because of the brand new CBA. Setting the deadline at 6 PM EST is a change from latest historical past, with the deadline typically at Four PM EST.

How a lot do MLB umpires make?

According to Briefly, an MLB umpire wage ranges from $110,000 to $432,800 per season. Represented by the Main League Umpires Affiliation, Additionally they obtain a number of advantages as a part of their contracts, per Indeed.

Fly first-class

$340 per diem for inns, meals prices

Postseason bonuses

4 weeks paid trip throughout season

When is the MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft will start on Sunday, July 17 and it extends by means of Tuesday, July 19. The 2022 MLB Draft order is already decided primarily based on the ultimate standings from the 2021 season.

2022 MLB Draft order

Baltimore Orioles Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Miami Marlins Chicago Cubs Minnesota Twins Kansas Metropolis Royals Colorado Rockies New York Mets* Detroit Tigers Los Angeles Angels New York Mets San Diego Padres Cleveland Guardians Philadelphia Phillies Cincinnati Reds Oakland Athletics Atlanta Braves Seattle Mariners St. Louis Cardinals Toronto Blue Jays Boston Pink Sox New York Yankees Chicago White Sox Milwaukee Brewers Houston Astros Tampa Bay Rays Los Angeles Dodgers San Francisco Giants

* New York Mets obtain compensatory decide after 2021 first-round decide Kumar Rocker didn’t signal with staff.

What number of rounds in MLB draft?

Underneath the brand new CBA, the MLB Draft shall be for 20 rounds by means of the subsequent 5 seasons. It was 40 rounds, however MLB lower it down drastically attributable to value and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easy methods to watch MLB?

MLB.TV gives followers a yearly streaming bundle to observe each out-of-market recreation. All TV data for every recreation on the 2022 schedule might be discovered at MLB video games at this time.

Most hits in MLB historical past

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose holds the file for many hits in MLB historical past with 4,256. He and Ty Cobb are the one two gamers ever to file 4,000-plus hits within the majors. If you happen to mix the totals from Japan and his MLB profession (3,089), Ichiro Suzuki has 4,367 profession hits.

What number of excellent video games in MLB historical past

There have been 23 excellent video games in MLB historical past. Corridor of Famer Cy Younger threw the primary excellent recreation on Could 5, 1904 in opposition to the Philadelphia Athletics. The final excellent recreation in MLB occurred on Aug. 15, 2012 when Félix Hernandez retired 27 consecutive batters in opposition to the Tampa Bay Rays.

When is the MLB All-Star recreation?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Sport shall be performed on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The 2022 Dwelling Run Derby will happen on July 18.

When does spring coaching begin?

In a standard MLB season, spring coaching usually begins in the midst of February. It was initially scheduled for February 16th, however the lockout postponed motion till a brand new collective-bargaining settlement was reached. With the CBA now ratified, gamers are reporting for spring coaching.

Spring Coaching report date: March 14

March 14 Spring Coaching video games: March 17 – April 4

Will there be followers at spring coaching?

All 30 MLB groups permit entry to major-league spring coaching video games, with amenities situated in Arizona and Florida. Whereas attending spring-training video games is cheaper than tickets for MLB video games, seating is far more restricted.

Baseball America created a fan’s information for minor-league spring coaching entry.

When do pitchers and catchers report back to spring coaching?

Pitchers and catchers are the primary to report for spring coaching yearly, usually arriving within the early days of February. The extra time is used for pitchers to begin stretching out their arms and dealing with catchers helps them begin engaged on their command earlier than going through reside batters.

