Evidence proves bear captured over killing of Italian jogger is “innocent,” activists say

A feminine bear accused of killing a jogger in northern Italy is on the middle of a debate at the risks posed via bears and whether or not or now not the bear must be destroyed. However, animal rights activists declare that the 17-year-old bear named JJ4 is blameless and that forensic proof of chunk marks at the sufferer recommend the aggressor was once male. While Trentino’s president in the past ordered JJ4 to be euthanized, an administrative court docket suspended the order, and animal rights teams have appealed to forestall the culling of the bear.





The seize of JJ4 in Val Meledrio via the Trentino Forest Service.

Province of Trentino



The sufferer, Andrea Papi, was once operating on a wooded area trail on April fifth when he was once fatally attacked via a brown bear. 26-year-old Papi sustained accidents to his neck and head. JJ4 was once captured in a tube lure baited via recent fruit, however separation from her 3 two-year-old cubs has triggered an enchantment towards the kill order issued via Trentino’s provincial government. A court docket ruling on May twenty fourth will decide the destiny of JJ4.

Animal rights teams have offered a forensic record that disputes the investigation via the area and claims the chunk marks discovered at the sufferer had been function of an grownup male bear. They mentioned the findings end up JJ4’s innocence within the assault.

The dying of Papi has raised issues and debates at the risks of bears reintroduced to the area between 1996 and 2004. Currently, round 100 brown bears are in Trentino, and animal rights teams argue that bears distance themselves from people apart from when their offspring are threatened.





A European brown bear (Ursus arctos arctos) foraging amongst rocks on mountain slope in Italy.

Arterra/Universal Images Group by way of Getty Images



JJ4 has been fascinated by aggression with folks earlier than. In 2020, JJ4 was once fascinated by attacking two hikers. Trentino’s president ordered JJ4 to be euthanized however was once overruled via a court docket. JJ4 was once then fitted with a radio collar, however the battery at the software ran flat and was once now not changed. Officials declare JJ4 was once captured for the protection of folks within the area. However, animal rights teams imagine that government must focal point on protecting folks clear of zones the place feminine bears are elevating cubs as a substitute of killing bears.

The animal rights staff, Leal, has raised further arguments in JJ4’s protection. They argue that DNA strains discovered on the scene don’t supply conclusive proof proving JJ4 was once the killer. The post-mortem record means that JJ4 tried to distance and dissuade the sufferer somewhat than intentionally attacking. After taking into account all of the proof, the court docket will make a ruling at the destiny of JJ4 in May.

