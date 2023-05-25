Evolution of school mass shootings and security since Columbine

The capturing in Littleton, Colorado, was once one of the primary of many high-profile school shootings that shattered the collective mindful. The capturing brought on conversations in each and every campus within the nation. WFAA reported 118 school mass shootings since 1999, and we’re nonetheless debating subjects corresponding to pupil useful resource officials, backpacks, and steel detectors. “This is crazy. This will never happen again. I never thought it would happen again,” a then-18-year-old Erica Wise concept to herself in regards to the mass capturing.

Today, Matthews mentioned legislation enforcement has gotten higher in its reaction to energetic shooters, and the regimen coaching has helped. But faculties need to continuously evolve since the shooter is evolving. Changes have even been made at South Grand Prairie High School, with double doorways with managed get admission to and non-student visitors being directed instantly into the school place of work. Matthews writes and consults on mass shootings and spends the remainder of his time with circle of relatives in his vineyard and winery. “It’s a total juxtaposition to the rest of my life. It’s my therapy,” he mentioned.