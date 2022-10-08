Ewers Back As Texas Shuts Out Oklahoma 49-0

Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday within the first assembly between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked.

Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who snapped a four-game shedding streak within the sequence that dates to 1900 — a skid that started with the 2018 Big 12 championship sport in the one of their 118 conferences exterior the common season. Tight finish Ja’Tavion Sanders had two TD catches.

While Ewers was again after lacking three video games, the Sooners (3-3, 0-3) had been with out beginning quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who warmed up however didn’t play every week after getting hit within the head and knocked out of the TCU sport due to a concussion. Pitt switch Davis Beville bought the beginning, however Oklahoma opted for quite a few wildcat performs with out the quarterback and completed with solely 39 yards passing and 195 general.

The 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium was full for the beginning of the annual assembly on the State Fair of Texas, with followers in crimson and burnt orange break up on the 50-yard line as standard. But lengthy earlier than this sport was over, the Sooners facet was emptying whereas Texas followers stayed to relish each second.

After a 3-0 begin with new coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma has its first three-game shedding streak since 1998. The Sooners misplaced 5 in a row that season, together with an 0-4 begin in Big 12 play earlier than a 29-0 loss to Texas A&M that was their final shutout till Saturday. Their largest shutout loss had been 47-0 to Oklahoma State in 1945.

Ewers accomplished 14 of his first 16 passes and completed 21 of 31 in his first motion since a collarbone harm he sustained within the first quarter in opposition to top-ranked Alabama 4 weeks in the past. The strong-armed freshman from close by Southlake, who spent final season at Ohio State, was 9 of 12 for 134 yards in opposition to the Crimson Tide earlier than getting damage.

Texas had two 90-yard scoring drives within the first quarter, capped by Robinson’s 2-yard run and Xavier Worthy’s 10-yard catch. In between these touchdowns, Oklahoma transformed a faux area purpose, solely to get stopped on fourth-and-2 inside the ten 4 performs later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns had a balanced 585 whole yards of offense, with 289 passing and 296 dashing. A 12 months after constructing a 28-7 lead within the first quarter in opposition to Oklahoma earlier than shedding 55-48 within the highest-scoring sport within the sequence, Texas went forward 21-0 on Keilan Robinson’s 15-yard TD catch halfway by way of the second quarter, and added on from there.

Oklahoma: With Gabriel not enjoying, the Sooners had loads of performs with operating again Eric Gray or tight finish Brayden Willis taking direct snaps. The Sooners averaged 5.8 yards per carry earlier than halftime, and nonetheless trailed 28-0. Along with the fourth-down cease inside the ten, they had been driving late within the second quarter when Gray took a direct snap from the 20, ran forward a few steps and then threw a jump pass right to Texas’ Jahdae Barron.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Iowa State subsequent Saturday.

Oklahoma is residence in opposition to No. 19 Kansas subsequent Saturday.

