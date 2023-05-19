Ex-49ers player Bruce Miller reported to Capitol Police after allegedly threatening congressman with execution

Former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller has lately been reported to Capitol Police after allegedly sending a threatening message to Eric Swalwell on social media. The California congressman shared the contents of the message on his Twitter web page on Wednesday. The message learn, “Almost time!!!. Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution f—- traitor.” The message was once despatched to Swalwell from Miller’s non-public Twitter account, which can have been hacked, but it surely was once threatening sufficient for Swalwell to file the subject to Capitol Police, in accordance to NBC Bay Area.

Swalwell added in his observation to NBC, “My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution… apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable.”

Bruce Miller, who performed for nearly 5 years as a member of the 49ers, was once a seventh-round pick out in 2011 and spent a complete of 5 complete seasons with the workforce. However, he was once launched simply sooner than the beginning of his 6th season in 2016, after getting charged with seven felonies due to allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old guy. Just a yr sooner than, he had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor home violence price.

Despite making an attempt an NFL go back in 2020 with the Jaguars, Miller’s enjoying time was once minimize quick, and he didn’t play any more NFL downs after October 2020. Miller’s fresh movements could have repercussions and may doubtlessly have an effect on any long term alternatives he could have within the NFL.