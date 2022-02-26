Ex-Auburn, Chargers running back Lionel James dies at 59

AUBURN, Ala. – Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who made a reputation for himself for being unstoppable regardless of his small stature, died Friday after a prolonged sickness, the college mentioned. He was 59.

Auburn introduced the dying of James, a 5-foot-6 participant nicknamed “Little Practice,” however offered no further particulars.

James performed 5 seasons with the Chargers, who’ve since moved to Los Angeles, after being drafted within the fifth spherical in 1984. He set an NFL file with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 after main the Chargers in dashing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.

He led the AFC in receptions that season with 86 whereas setting the NFL file for receiving yards by a running back with 1,027.

James, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports activities Corridor of Fame in 2006, led Auburn in all-purpose yards in 1981 and 1982 and have become one of many first signature gamers of the Pat Dye period. He was a workforce captain in 1983 and helped lead the Tigers to their first Southeastern Convention championship in 26 years.

That backfield included 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson and one other future NFL participant, Tommie Agee.

“Lionel James outlined Auburn soccer for a technology,” David Housel, a former Auburn sports activities info director and athletic director, mentioned in a information launch.

Agee referred to as James “pound for pound one of many biggest all-purpose gamers to play the sport of soccer.”

James returned to Auburn after his NFL profession and graduated in 1989. He coached tight ends on Terry Bowden’s workers in 1996-97.

