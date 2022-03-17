Ex-Browns player appears to mock Baker Mayfield with revenge tweet after QB sends out heartfelt message

It took practically three years, but it surely appears former Browns operating again Duke Johnson was lastly in a position to get some revenge on Baker Mayfield, and he did it within the type of a wordless tweet.

With commerce rumors swirling round Mayfield, the Browns quarterback took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share a message that principally gave the impression of a heartfelt goodbye to followers in Cleveland. Within the message, Mayfield advised followers that he has “no clue” what’s going to occur subsequent.

Mayfield tweeted that message out at 10:03 p.m. and fewer than 20 minutes later, Johnson despatched out a tweet of his personal. After all, the one large distinction between Mayfield’s tweet and Johnson’s is that the operating again’s message didn’t embody any phrases.

What Johnson tweeted out is a GIF of a practice on fireplace and that was nearly definitely not by probability.

In case you’re questioning what that GIF has to do with Mayfield, it’s fairly easy. Again in June 2019, Johnson made it clear he was sad in Cleveland, which led to the operating again making a commerce request. Throughout a press convention that Mayfield had shortly after the request went public, the QB had a message for Johnson: “You’re both on this practice otherwise you’re not.”

Though Johnson by no means stated something on the time about Mayfield’s remark, it clearly irked him, as a result of that’s the one cause you’d ship out a tweet mocking Mayfield practically three years after the remark was made. I MEAN, THE MAN WAITED 33 MONTHS TO SEND OUT THAT TWEET. That’s the quantity of petty that the majority of us may solely dream of aspiring to.

The excellent news for Johnson is that the Browns did find yourself granting his commerce request when they shipped him off to Houston. After two seasons in Houston, Johnson spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins, however is now a free agent.

As for Mayfield, he may turn into simply the third quarterback ever to be chosen with the primary general decide and final lower than 4 seasons with the crew. With the Browns making an attempt to land Deshaun Watson in a commerce, it appears the crew has mentally moved on from Mayfield, and even when the Browns don’t find yourself making a deal for the Texans‘ QB, it’s arduous to see Mayfield returning to Cleveland.

In case you’re questioning the place Mayfield would possibly find yourself, you can check out our list of potential landing spots by clicking here.