Ex-Claims Adjuster From Miami Arrested on Multiple Insurance Fraud Charges – NBC 6 South Florida

A former Progressive claims adjuster from Miami has been arrested on more than one insurance coverage fraud fees. According to a press unlock by way of the Chief Financial Officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, Kiyuana Renee Pasley, 41, used to be arrested on Thursday for 11 counts of insurance coverage fraud, 11 counts of grand robbery, and one rely of arranged fraud.

Reports state that Pasley allegedly used the identities of a number of shoppers to put up fraudulent claims to Progressive and pocketed settlements price just below $24,000. Authorities consider that Pasley hijacked as much as 11 energetic claims with out the data of the policyholders, added false information to the claims referring to physically damage, deductibles, and salary loss bills, and transferred the price range to financial institution accounts she managed.

Pasley resigned from her place at Progressive in October 2022 after the fraudulent scheme used to be found out. The accused person has been charged with a number of insurance coverage fraud fees and used to be booked into the Miami-Dade prison. Information about her lawyer used to be no longer to be had.

Patronis emphasised the wish to crack down on fraudulent people who paintings within the insurance coverage trade, pronouncing, “Insurance fraud is a costly crime that drives up rates statewide. This arrest shows our continued efforts to fight back against fraudulent individuals who work in the insurance industry. When bad actors choose to defraud policyholders to make a quick buck, they will be caught and held accountable.”

If convicted, Pasley may just resist 60 years in jail.