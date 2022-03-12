Ex-Columbus Zoo CEO to repay $400,000 audit said he owed

A former chief govt officer has agreed to repay lots of of hundreds of {dollars} to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after audits concluded that improper spending and questionable enterprise practices price the establishment greater than $630,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former chief govt officer has agreed to repay lots of of hundreds of {dollars} to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after audits concluded that improper spending and questionable enterprise practices price the establishment greater than $630,000.

The zoo’s board of administrators on Friday introduced approval of a settlement with former CEO Thomas Stalf for $400,000, which an August 2021 forensic audit mentioned he acquired inappropriately.

The Columbus Dispatch experiences that Stalf’s legal professional, Rex Elliott, mentioned his shopper agreed to pay again the cash in order that he may transfer ahead together with his life — however he mentioned the zoo was effectively conscious of Stalf’s actions and alleged that officers had made his shopper a scapegoat.

In January, the zoo introduced settlements with two different former prime officers. The board accepted a $132,000 settlement with former chief monetary officer Greg Bell and mentioned former buying director Tracy Murnane agreed to repay $11,000, officers mentioned. Discussions proceed with with former advertising and marketing vice chairman Peter Fingerhut, who officers have alleged owes the zoo slightly below $57,000.

Stalf and Bell each resigned practically a 12 months in the past after an investigation by the newspaper discovered they allowed family to stay in homes owned or managed by the zoo and sought tickets for relations to zoo leisure occasions.

Elliott mentioned in an announcement that Stalf agreed to resolve the mater “after the zoo made clear the objective was to pursue each means doable to destroy him.”

“The zoo made Mr. Stalf a scapegoat though they knew about and audited each expenditure it now claims was improper. The expenditures at problem handed annual, formal audits,” he mentioned, including that his shopper’s work had improved the zoo’s nationwide profile and elevated its revenues.

Zoo board chairperson Keith Shumate mentioned son of the zoo board, instructed the paper that the zoo has “a special view of issues,” and stands by the forensic audit’s conclusions. Shumate mentioned the settlement will permit the zoo to maneuver ahead and give attention to “what we ought to be doing: animal welfare and offering the group with a first-rate zoo.”