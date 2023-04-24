Ex Disney World employee took videos up women’s skirts: Sheriff





A former employee of Walt Disney World has been arrested for allegedly taking a video up a buyer’s skirt with out her wisdom. Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, labored on the Star Wars present store within the Hollywood Studios theme park and has been charged with one depend of video voyeurism, a third-degree legal that carries a most sentence of 5 years in jail. According to court docket information, complaints towards him allege that Vega took the videos with out the buyer’s wisdom greater than 500 instances over six years. Vega has volunteered that he’s taking such videos as a “to blame excitement” and had shared a couple of examples with the government throughout wondering. He used to be launched on bail after being arrested on 31 March. At provide, it’s unclear if he has prison illustration.