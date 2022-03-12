Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Tim Leissner Posed As His Ex-Wife When He Was Dating Kimora Lee Simmons

In a weird flip of occasions, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner admitted he impersonated his then-wife, Chinese language heiress Judy Chan to persuade his now estranged spouse, businesswoman Kimora Lee Simmons, that his marriage to Chan was over, Bloomberg reports.
The German-born funding banker testified beneath oath on Tuesday as a witness in opposition to former Goldman banker Roger Ng, who’s on trial for his involvement within the 1MDB scandal.
Leissner corroborated that NG conspired with him to help Malaysian financier Jho Low to launder billions of {dollars} from the Malaysian authorities right into a fraudulent authorities growth 1MDB fund, based on Bloomberg.
Leissner revealed in court docket how he created a faux e-mail account utilizing Chan, his ex-wife’s, identify to court docket Simmons and persuade the previous mannequin and actuality star that he was divorced. His duplicitous actions paid off when he finally married Simmons.
Simmons even invited the wine heiress Chan on trip together with her. Nevertheless, Leissner electronically posing as his ex-wife, declined, TMZ reports.
Leissner, whereas portraying Chan in an e-mail, instructed Simmons {that a} automotive accident prevented her from visiting, based on Bloomberg.
Marc Agnifilo, Ng’s lawyer, wished the jury to query Leissner’s trustworthiness by exhibiting he’s a “uncommon crafty liar,” Agnifilo stated to the choose.
“It was a lifetime you utterly falsified since you made the entire thing up?” stated Agnifilo accusing the 52-year outdated banker.
“The correspondence, sure,” Leissner confirmed. “However a lifetime could also be too far.”
On Thursday, the two-time bigamist additionally admitted in a Brooklyn federal court docket that he cast divorce paperwork twice, from Chan and one other unidentified lady, to marry Simmons. On the identical time, he was nonetheless legally married to Chan, according to the New York Put up.
Leissner additionally confessed he used a faux e-mail tackle to speak with Low when the financier contacted Chan in 2016 to promote positive artwork to her household, he stated, based on Bloomberg.
“Jho was making an attempt to monetize the portray and several other others, and he wished to see if Judy or her household might be of assist,” recalled Leissner.
Agnifilo pressed Simmons’ estranged husband and requested why he pretended to be Chan whereas corresponding with Low.
“I wished to guard Judy from him,” Leissner stated. “I wished to pacify him or be buddies. I wished to make an effort or seem I used to be making an attempt to assist him.”