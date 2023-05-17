Ex-Houston RB Alton McCaskill transfers to Colorado as Deion Sanders continues to rebuild backfield

Houston operating again switch Alton McCaskill dedicated to Colorado on Tuesday. McCaskill, a former AAC Rookie of the Year, ignored the 2022 season due to an ACL tear. He entered the switch portal on April twenty sixth and straight away turned into a best goal for the Buffaloes and first-year trainer Deion Sanders.

McCaskill additionally visited Arizona State, Florida, and Oklahoma State as a switch prospect. He ranks as the 111th prospect within the switch portal and the ninth operating again, as in step with 247Sports. McCaskill gathered 1,074 general yards of offense and 18 touchdowns in 2021 as a freshman with the Houston Cougars. He used to be a restricted player in Houston’s 2023 spring observe slate, figuring out with a non-contact jersey to get better from his harm.

Deion Sanders’ way of flipping Colorado’s roster is remarkable within the trendy generation of college football. McCaskill is the forty seventh switch to dedicate to sign up for the Buffaloes’ magnificence right through the 2023 cycle and the second one operating again to achieve this. Sanders objectives to toughen upon a dashing assault that completed 9th within the Pac-12 remaining season with 108.3 dashing yards in step with sport. In addition, Colorado’s two main rushers in 2022 both graduated or transferred.

Kentucky switch Kavosiey Smoke is predicted to sign up for Colorado this summer time. Smoke averaged 5.4 yards in step with lift over 5 years with the Wildcats whilst enjoying at the back of all-conference performers Benny Snell and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Meanwhile, true freshman Dylan Edwards, an early enrollee who went via spring observe, may be anticipated to issue into the rotation closely. Edwards, the No.12 operating again out of highschool, is among the quickest potentialities within the magnificence of 2023.