Ex-Kentucky officer indicted in deadly curfew crackdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky police officer was indicted Wednesday on a federal cost for firing pepper balls throughout an aggressive 2020 curfew crackdown that led to the demise of a barbecue cook dinner.

Former Louisville Police officer Katie Crews was with a big group of Louisville officers and Kentucky Nationwide Guard members who went to David McAtee’s eatery, YaYa’s BBQ, to implement a citywide curfew simply after midnight on June 1, 2020. McAtee’s kitchen was besieged by pepper balls fired by officers exterior. McAtee stepped out of his kitchen with a handgun and fired two photographs and was then fatally shot by a Nationwide Guard member working the curfew element.

Town was underneath curfew as a result of avenue protests that erupted in late Could of that yr after particulars within the police capturing of Breonna Taylor got here to mild. McAtee was cooking miles away from the downtown demonstrations when authorities arrived at his enterprise.

Crews and one other officer who fired that evening didn’t activate their physique cameras, which prompted the firing of former Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad.

The U.S. Justice Division indicted Crews on a single cost of utilizing unreasonable drive. Pepperballs fired by the officer struck and injured an individual recognized as “M.M.” who was standing on non-public property and didn’t pose a risk, the indictment says.

Crews, 29, and different regulation enforcement have been sued by McAtee’s household in 2020. The still-unresolved go well with mentioned McAtee believed he was underneath assault and fired again in self-defense. Surveillance video launched by police exhibits pepper balls whizzing into the kitchen and hanging objects. The lawsuit contends that McAtee’s niece, Machelle McAtee, was close to the kitchen and was struck by the balls.

If convicted, Crews, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, would face a most sentence of 10 years in jail. Louisville police instructed information shops that Crews was fired in February.

The indictment follows the current federal conviction of one other Louisville officer in reference to the racial injustice protests of 2020.

Cory P. Evans was sentenced to 2 years in jail in February for hanging a kneeling protester behind the pinnacle with a riot stick.

The Justice Division has been investigating the Louisville police division since final yr.