Ex-LAPD Officer Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Children Dies in Custody Despite Charges

A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, who was charged with eight counts of lewd acts with a child after allegedly sexually assaulting four boys, has passed away in custody, as announced by authorities on Monday.

The 46-year-old Paul Razo, who had been taken into custody less than two weeks ago, was sent to an L.A. County medical center for a pre-existing medical condition on May 20. However, he died while receiving treatment, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials who informed KTLA.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Razo had sexually assaulted four boys in his Covina home between 2007 and 2016. Out of the four victims, two were identified as his young male relatives.

Paul Razo is seen in a 2018 photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on May 15, 2023.

Razo, who had served with the LAPD as a training coordinator for the Hollywood area for almost 24 years, resigned from the department in March. He was arrested on May 10 and taken into custody for committing the heinous acts.

No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the former officer’s in-custody death have been provided.