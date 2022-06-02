Ex-Marine sentenced to 16 years for running drug trafficking ring

A former U.S. Marine who ran a hoop that ferried tons of cocaine into the nation from South America by Mexico has been sentenced to greater than 16 years in federal jail, it was introduced Wednesday.

Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr., who holds each U.S. and Mexican citizenship, was sentenced Tuesday in San Diego after pleading responsible final fall to conspiracy to launder cash and visitors medication internationally, the U.S. Division of Justice stated in a press release.

Ramirez, 50, of Tamaulipas, Mexico, will obtain credit score for almost six years he already has served behind bars.

Prosecutors stated Dominguez ran a gaggle calling itself El Seguimiento 39, El Seg 39 or just “The Firm,” that was allied to Mexican drug operations such because the Sinaloa Cartel and the notoriously violent Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

At its top, the group smuggled about 10 tons (9,072 kilograms) of cocaine a month into the USA and despatched no less than $10 million in drug proceeds again to Mexico month, authorities estimated.

“Wiretap proof demonstrates that he managed each side of his group,” Assistant U.S. Legal professional Kyle Martin wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

The group used its contacts with corrupt high-level Mexican officers to thwart investigations, authorities stated, together with Ivan Reyes Arzate, a federal police commander who in February was sentenced in New York to 10 years in jail for drug trafficking.

In her personal sentencing memorandum, Ramirez’s lawyer stated his choice to show to crime was influenced by bother discovering methods to assist himself after a 1994 accident in North Carolina the place Ramirez swerved on a again highway to keep away from hitting a deer. His automotive flipped off a bridge into water.

The crash killed his two daughters, ages three and 4, and Ramirez was severely injured, ending his Marine profession.

“He has by no means made an excuse for the route he took, solely to say that after the accident, he stopped caring. He was numb,” legal professional Nancee Schwartz wrote within the memo, in keeping with the San Diego Union-Tribune. “He did not assume or care about penalties as a result of he had skilled the worst.”

Struggling to search out work, Ramirez was 27 when he agreed to ship a load of marijuana from Mexico however was arrested in Texas and served a couple of 12 months in federal jail.

A building firm he began along with his brother-in-law failed and Ramirez moved his household to Mexico in 2007 to work with a cousin who was an architect.

There, he met drug smugglers and noticed the work as a strategy to assist his household, his lawyer stated.

He was arrested in 2016 and was extradited to San Diego, the place he pleaded responsible the conspiracy expenses.

Throughout a multi-national investigation, authorities seized greater than 4.74 tons (4,300 kilograms) of cocaine.