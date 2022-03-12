Ex-police chief guilty of child rape first reported in 2012

A former police chief has been convicted of raping a toddler and associated offenses in abuse the sufferer mentioned started when she was about four years outdated and occurred tons of of occasions over the next seven years.

The case in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Carbon County in opposition to former Weissport Police Chief Brent Robert Getz, 30, and a good friend of his languished for a number of years after police first realized of the allegations.

Along with the rape depend, the jury discovered Getz, of Lehighton, responsible Thursday of 1 depend every of involuntary deviate sexual activity with a toddler, aggravated indecent assault of a kid, and indecent assault of a kid below 12. His bail was instantly revoked and he was taken to jail.

After his 2019 arrest, Getz was fired from his job as police chief in Weissport, a city of some 400 residents 77 miles (124 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia. A message in search of remark was left for his lawyer, Brian J. Collins.

Codefendant Gregory E. Wagner Jr., 31, pleaded responsible to youngster rape in November 2020 and agreed to testify in opposition to Getz. Each males, who had been adolescents when the abuse started, await sentencing.

In line with Getz’s 2019 arrest affidavit, the sufferer advised a substitute instructor at her elementary college in early 2012, when she was 11, that Wagner had raped her.

The Carbon County youngster welfare company grew to become concerned, and the sufferer was interviewed by a toddler advocacy middle in Scranton. A nurse concluded the kid’s signs and accounts had been in step with sexual abuse.

Leslie Slingsby, government director of Mission Youngsters Baby Advocacy Middle in East Norriton, a company that helps reply when youngster abuse allegation are made, mentioned the sufferer “went by greater than he or she ever wanted to, completely.”

“These are instances which might be heartbreaking as a result of it has taken this youngster so lengthy to get justice in addition to for this youngster to make sure they had been secure, for kids in the neighborhood to be secure,” Slingsby mentioned.

Pennsylvania enacted drastic modifications in dealing with of kid sexual abuse instances within the wake of the Jerry Sandusky youngster molestation scandal, Slingsby mentioned, “but it surely looks as if this could have definitely been resolved earlier than that.”

A Franklin Township police officer spoke with Wagner in Might 2012, however Wagner stopped the interview after a couple of minutes and obtained a lawyer, in accordance with the affidavit.

Greater than a yr later, in June 2013, the identical officer once more questioned Wagner, this time along with his lawyer current, the affidavit mentioned. Wagner denied allegations and no prices had been filed.

The sufferer recorded a quick cellphone video of Wagner having her watch pornography “a number of months after the preliminary grievance was made in opposition to Wagner, as a result of no person believed her and he or she wished to indicate individuals proof,” Sean McGlinn, an agent with the Pennsylvania legal professional basic’s workplace, wrote in Getz’s arrest affidavit.

Three years later, in 2015, a legal grievance was ready in opposition to Wagner however was dismissed by a district choose due to what the legal professional basic’s workplace has described as a paperwork error.

A Franklin Township officer “revisited” the case in 2018, at which era the sufferer revealed that Getz, a good friend of Wagner’s, additionally had sexually assaulted her, the legal professional basic’s workplace has mentioned.

She mentioned each males had sexually assaulted her tons of of occasions, a number of occasions every week for about seven years, in accordance with the arrest affidavit.

Franklin Township Police Chief Jason Doll declined to remark, referring inquiries to state prosecutors.

In September 2018, the Carbon County district legal professional’s workplace referred the matter to the legal professional basic’s workplace concerning Getz, and in January 2019 concerning Wagner, in accordance with the charging affidavit. Wagner confessed in March 2019 to sexual assault of the kid and implicated Getz.