Ex-Ravens tight end Nick Boyle trying out with Steelers, but at a different position

Longtime Ravens tight end and present NFL unfastened agent Nick Boyle is making a pivot in his NFL profession. The 30-year-old is ready to check out out with the Pittsburgh Steelers, certainly one of Baltimore’s AFC North opponents, as a lengthy snapper, the crew introduced Friday.

Boyle had begun the method of transitioning from tight end to being a lengthy snapper throughout the 2022 season, according to The Athletic. His skill as a lengthy snapper helped him obtain a scholarship be offering at Delaware ahead of he launched into his NFL profession. He used to be additionally noticed at Maryland’s Pro Day previous this offseason running as a lengthy snapper.

A fifth-round select within the 2015 NFL Draft, Boyle has spent his whole profession in Baltimore. He stuck 121 passes and 4 touchdowns throughout his first six seasons in Baltimore but has only one catch during the last two seasons. An damage restricted him to simply 12 video games final season.

Long snapper is arguably the NFL’s maximum fascinating position. Like kickers and punters, it’s an bought talent that now not many of us can do. That method just right process safety for lengthy snappers who occur to latch onto a crew.

The price of getting a cast lengthy snapper used to be on show in Cincinnati in Week 1 of the 2022 season. With Clark Harris injured, Bengals backup tight end Mitchell Wilcox used to be tasked with dealing with the crew’s long-snapping tasks overdue of their recreation towards the Steelers. A subpar snap my Wilcox ended in a overlooked point-after try by way of Evan McPherson that will have received the sport for the Bengals. Instead, the Bengals misplaced in additional time.

Given the minimum selection of lengthy snappers, alongside with his revel in at tight end, Boyle’s position exchange will have to result in pastime across the league, particularly throughout this dry length of unfastened company.