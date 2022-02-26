Ex-San Antonio Officer Indicted for Firing at Juveniles – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted for firing at fleeing juvenile suspected of attempting to open automobile doorways, officers mentioned Friday.
A Bexar County grand jury indicted Oscar Cruz Jr. on Wednesday on a rely of lethal conduct with a firearm, the district legal professional’s workplace mentioned in a press release.
The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in jail and a positive of as much as $10,000.
Cruz had been suspended indefinitely after the March 2020 incident. In response to a name of juveniles pulling on automobile door handles, Cruz tried to detain a suspect who eluded seize.
Cruz chased the youth on foot when one other juvenile threw a rock that hit him within the face. Cruz fired two pictures at the fleeing youths, lacking them.
Cruz, 27, was arrested Thursday and launched on a $5,000 bond. Jail data checklist no legal professional for the previous officer, and no printed phone quantity for Cruz could possibly be discovered.