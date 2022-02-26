Front Page

Ex-San Antonio Officer Indicted for Firing at Juveniles – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

February 25, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted for firing at fleeing juvenile suspected of attempting to open automobile doorways, officers mentioned Friday.

A Bexar County grand jury indicted Oscar Cruz Jr. on Wednesday on a rely of lethal conduct with a firearm, the district legal professional’s workplace mentioned in a press release.

The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in jail and a positive of as much as $10,000.

Cruz had been suspended indefinitely after the March 2020 incident. In response to a name of juveniles pulling on automobile door handles, Cruz tried to detain a suspect who eluded seize.

Cruz chased the youth on foot when one other juvenile threw a rock that hit him within the face. Cruz fired two pictures at the fleeing youths, lacking them.

Cruz, 27, was arrested Thursday and launched on a $5,000 bond. Jail data checklist no legal professional for the previous officer, and no printed phone quantity for Cruz could possibly be discovered.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram