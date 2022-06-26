Ex-Texas officer Robert Phillips charged in fatal shooting of suspect Jesse Fischer after slow-speed chase

A former North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a homicide depend in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed car chase.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison, Texas.

Phillips, a seven-year division veteran, was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department coverage. Phillips violated coverage limiting when officers could put themselves in the trail of a transferring car and when they could shoot at a transferring car, Police Chief Al Jones mentioned.

Phillips might be sentenced to 5 to 99 years or life in jail if convicted. It was unclear from jail information if he had an lawyer.

CBS Dallas reported that it began round 2:30 p.m. when police had been referred to as to an intersection after a 911 name about an individual, later recognized as Fischer, who was slumped over in a operating car.

Cul-de-sac the place Arlington, Texas police officer Robert Phillips fatally shot suspect Jesse Fischer after slow-speed chase in October 2021. CBS Dallas



According to police, an officer checked on the person, who was awake, and informed him to show his car off. Instead, he drove away, and a slow-speed chase of about 20 mph started.

Eventually, the driving force stopped and the officers acquired out of their autos and commenced giving verbal instructions from their autos for the driving force to drop his keys.

The man drove away from the scene once more, and a slow-speed pursuit ended up on a lifeless finish avenue.

An officer — Phillips — stopped and acquired out of his car and stood close to the driving force’s aspect door of the opposite car.

At that time, the suspect made a U-turn in the cul-de-sac and commenced driving towards the officer, who then fired a number of photographs, hitting the suspect, who died later at a hospital.