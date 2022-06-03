Ex-UCF, Florida State QB McKenzie Milton retires, ends career marred by devastating knee injury

McKenzie Milton has determined to formally hold up the cleats, saying his retirement from soccer on Thursday. The previous UCF star returned from a catastrophic leg damage to play for Florida State in 2021, offering one of many nice tales of final season. However now that the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, Milton defined on Instagram that “my days of taking part in soccer have come to an finish.”

Milton had a 27-6 report as a starter for UCF, together with being the engine of the offense for the Knights’ undefeated season in 2017. He contributed to 2 American Athletic Convention Championship groups, however that fateful damage within the common season finale again in 2018 led to a career-altering damage that value him each the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Milton graduated from UCF and transferred to Florida State, the place he was capable of capable of get on the sector for six video games with 4 begins throughout the 2021 season.

After taking part in a professional day at Florida State and UCF this spring and never getting drafted, Milton can rejoice his restoration and nonetheless know he gave the NFL his greatest run. In his announcement on social media, Milton made reference to the “what if” questions which may embody whether or not his NFL Draft consequence might need been distinction with out the damage. However he says his outlook is targeted on his rising household, as he and his spouse expect a boy this summer season.

“Lots of people will surprise what if he by no means received harm what if this what if that? I requested myself those self same questions for awhile too,” Milton wrote in his announcement on social media. “It wasn’t till November 23 2021 (three 12 months anniversary of my damage) the place I noticed my son for the primary time on ultrasound after which understood why I went by means of what I went by means of. It took three years to place all of it in perspective. I get goosebumps fascinated by how divine it’s that three years to the day I get harm, is similar day I see my child boy for the primary time.”

Whereas Milton was understanding with NFL aspirations, he concurrently getting lively within the identify, picture and likeness enterprise. In line with the Orlando Sentinel, he began a NIL firm with former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to assist athletes “land potential deals,” and that firm has launched a UCF-focused in February.