Ex-White Sox Pitcher Dallas Keuchel Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams – NBC Chicago

Report: Dallas Keuchel drawing interest from multiple teams initially appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Dallas Keuchel’s ugly begin to the 2022 season apparently hasn’t dissuaded different MLB groups from desirous to signal him.
There are a number of golf equipment displaying curiosity within the free-agent veteran southpaw, in accordance with MLB insider Jon Heyman.
It is unclear which groups are suitors for the 2015 AL Cy Younger winner.
Keuchel was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Could 28 following a brutal first month-plus of the season. In eight begins, the 34-year-old posted a 7.88 ERA and a pair of.16 WHIP. That was on the heels of what wasn’t a robust displaying in 2021 both, as he recorded a then-career-worst 5.28 ERA together with a 1.53 WHIP in 32 appearances final season.
Keuchel was within the closing season of a three-year, $55.5 million cope with Chicago. Since he cleared waivers, the White Sox are nonetheless on the hook for the remaining $12.96 million Keuchel is due this season and a $1.5 million buyout of his 2023 possibility.
One other crew can signal him for a prorated share of the $700Ok minimal, and that wage would subtract from what the Sox owe.