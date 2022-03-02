Examining Mustangs’ NCAA Tournament chances, a QB competition and more

March is here, which means there’s a lot going on in the college sports world.

The SMU men’s basketball team is fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth, and Rhett Lashlee’s first spring as SMU’s head football coach begins Friday.

With that being said, let’s check in with the Mustangs fan base and answer some mailbag questions.

Note: Some questions and responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

If the men’s hoops team doesn’t win [against Houston] but goes 2-0 and wins 1 game in the AAC tourney, will that be good enough? — Pete H.

Does SMU need to finish the regular season undefeated, win AAC quarterfinals, win AAC semis vs Memphis, and avoid getting blown out against UH in the AAC title to make the NCAA field as an at-large bid? Is that the only way in besides winning AAC tourney? — Matt F.

The SMU men’s basketball team has seemingly been on the NCAA Tournament bubble for a month, which means every game carries vital importance. There’s been some ups, including home wins over No. 6 Houston and Memphis, and some downs. Losing to Temple with Kendric Davis out didn’t help. Sunday’s blowout loss to Houston didn’t help, either, but that felt like more of an opportunity missed with a chance to sweep a Quad 1 team in the NET rankings.

At this point, it’s hard to know exactly where SMU falls on the tournament dividing line, and how much wiggle room there is left. Of course, if SMU wins the conference tournament in Fort Worth in a couple of weeks, that solves everything. Without it, I think SMU probably needs to win the last two regular-season games at home and then make the AAC championship game. That would likely include a third win over a Memphis team that SMU coach Tim Jankovich believes is the most talented in the conference.

Currently, the bracketology outlook is mixed for SMU. CBS expert Jerry Palm, as of Tuesday, had SMU as a No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 Texas in Indianapolis. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Mustangs among his first four teams out.

Memphis, which SMU swept in the regular season, is among the last four teams in. Lunardi, in an interview with The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, said he’s aware of, and even sensitive of, the question that many SMU fans have: How could a team SMU beat twice be ahead of them?

“I have to remind them, and myself, how many times the committee demonstrates head to head doesn’t matter very much,” Lunardi said. “Whether you, me, or SMU fans think it matters is immaterial.

“When the committee gives you the answers to the test, you should probably heed.”

Lunardi said Memphis’ NCAA Tournament argument, especially with a road win at Houston and a home win over Alabama, is just stronger, despite having two more losses.

SMU missed out on a major opportunity on Sunday, according to Lunardi. He said the Mustangs certainly would’ve been in with a road win and a season sweep over Houston.

As of now, he put SMU’s chances to make the tournament at 35%. Another win over Memphis or Houston, without losing at home the next two games, is key, he said.

“They become games that can’t really help you,” Lunardi said of SMU’s final two home games this week, “but they can absolutely give you the signal to start printing NIT tickets.”

One thing is for sure: Without an automatic bid, the question — and the stress that comes with it — of whether SMU will make the tournament or not could come down to the last minute of Selection Sunday.

Likelihood of a [Tim Jankovich] extension? — P.C. on Twitter

Who will be the head coach for SMU men’s basketball next year, and how dependent is the answer to this question on how well the team performs in March? — Matt K.

From the very beginning, this season for the SMU men’s basketball team has been about making the tournament. The Mustangs went in Jankovich’s first full season back in 2017, but they haven’t since. So, as Matt pointed out in his question, the tournament does feel like the easiest black-and-white barometer for whether Jankovich is in SMU’s future plans.

“The truth is that Jankovich now needs a strong season to ensure he gets a sixth year at SMU,” CBS expert Gary Parrish wrote before the season in an article about coaches on the hot seat.

To this point, it has been a strong season for Jankovich, though. His roster went over a huge makeover in the offseason, and the additions he made in the transfer portal — led by twin brothers Michael and Marcus Weathers — have done well. He’s found success with a small-ball lineup that still manages to compete for rebounds, aside from an extremely rough performance against Houston on Sunday.

SMU is a private school, so the terms of Jankovich’s deal aren’t disclosed. Last year, the 62-year-old confirmed to The News that he’d be back for another season, but didn’t say whether his deal had multiple years left on it, or not. A tournament berth could decide that.

Will there be a true QB competition this spring between [Tanner] Mordecai and [Preston] Stone and if so, how tight is it? Also, who do you see as the top 3 WRs? — Nate M.

This is a great question, and I promise I don’t say that just because I asked Rhett Lashlee the same thing about a month ago.

Lashlee, in part, said that competition is a theme he hopes to have throughout his roster, especially at quarterback.

“If you’re scared of competition, it probably won’t be the position for you long-term,” Lashlee said. “We feel very fortunate to have two really good quarterbacks on our roster that want to be there.”

I’ll have more on this in a story later this week, but the short answer is yes, there will be a competition, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s close.

Last year was close, too, though Mordecai was confident he’d win it from the very first day. He ultimately did and then proceeded to throw a school record 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games. Lashlee said Mordecai “you would think” would have the edge in the competition, but Lashlee also recruited Stone back in the day. The two have a great relationship, and with the potential to join the transfer portal this offseason, Stone stayed.

No matter what, it’ll be a storyline all spring that likely dips into fall camp.

As for the top three wide receivers, I think it’s another great question.

The only certainty, I think, is veteran Rashee Rice being one of them. He had 64 catches for 670 yards and nine touchdowns last year. I think the other two will be decided by young returners, and two veteran transfers. The former includes former Arizona State receiver Jordan Kerley, who has experience with new SMU receivers coach Rob Likens, and second-year receiver Dylan Goffney. On the veteran side, expect Texas transfer Joshua Moore and North Carolina transfer Beau Corrales to get plenty of playing time, as well.

What happened to that Alabama transfer that everyone was so excited about? — Drew H.

That would be former five-star Garland Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton, who spent his first season at Alabama and entered the transfer portal about a month ago. There hasn’t been a lot of talk about him and his future prospects of late, but I’d expect SMU to have plenty of interest.

