He goes by a lot of different aliases: Shaq-Fu, The Big Diesel, Shaq Daddy, Big Fella, Shaqtus, The Big Shamrock, Kazaam (more on that in a sec), Superman.
But there’s one moniker that basketball legend and TV personality Shaquille O’Neal uses more than any other when talking to groups of young students: The Big Aristotle.
O’Neal — the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Destiny Award fundraising luncheon for St. Philip’s School and Community Center — shared his story how that nickname came about, and the ties it has to his upbringing, his work ethic and, ultimately, his advice for those at the South Dallas elementary and middle school.
After being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 1999-2000 season, O’Neal said he wanted to “say something that stood for who I was.”
“Growing up with a drill sergeant father … we were always talking about practicing good habits,” he said.
Hence, the (misattributed) Aristotle quote — and a new nickname: “Excellence is not a singular act. It’s a …habit. You are what you repeatedly do.”
[The quote actually comes from American writer, historian and philosopher Will Durant, who offered that line as a summary of some of Aristotle’s thoughts in his 1926 book “The Story of Philosophy.”]
“I used to say to the mirror, ‘I’m the best big man. I’m better than David Robinson. I’m this. I’m that,’” O’Neal said. “I just wanted to put that in people’s minds. That’s what I tell children all the time: ‘You are what you say you are. Don’t let other people say who you are.’”
In his half-hour conversation with moderator Avery Johnson, the former coach of the Dallas Mavericks and long-time NBA player, O’Neal told stories and jokes about his high school years in San Antonio, his time in the NBA, and his post-basketball life.
O’Neal won the 1989 University Interscholastic League Class 3A state championship while starring at San Antonio Cole. He told the crowd that his years as an army brat in Texas were some of his most formative.
When asked by Johnson why O’Neal went back to finish his college degree, eventually getting a master’s in business and education doctorate in organizational leadership, O’Neal said it was largely because of promises he made to his mother, Lucille.
While the public lauded him for his basketball skills, O’Neal’s parents continued to ask what he would do if his career abruptly ended.
“I would bring home a lot of money and all that, but I would look on my favorite person’s face, and she would put her hand on my shoulder and say, ‘Baby, you promised to go back to school,’” O’Neal said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m shooting a movie called Kazaam.’”
“I saw that movie,” his mom responded. “You need to take your ass back to school.’”
O’Neal closed the conversation by asking students from St. Philip’s to come onto the stage and ask him questions. A student asked about his favorite moment of his career. O’Neal spun a tall tale about needing to call a timeout to calm down while shooting free throws against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden when he saw Halle Berry in the crowd.
“Halle Berry, look her up,” O’Neal said to the third-grader before sending him on his way.
The four-time NBA champion said he wasn’t familiar with St. Philip’s work until he was invited to the event but came away impressed.
“This should be a model of what other people do in America,” O’Neal said.
Terry Flowers, the school’s headmaster, said before the event that while the yearly luncheon helps the school’s annual drive — despite the ice, this year’s crowd of 1,200 was a record — another fundraising campaign was also underway.
Over the next few years, St. Philip’s will raise $2 million to expand to include seventh and eighth grades. Flowers said $300,000 has been raised thus far for the effort. The school, which currently has 240 students from grades pre-kindergarten to sixth grade, will add about 15 additional students per class after the expansion is completed.
About half of St. Philip’s enrollment receives tuition assistance to attend the private school, which has — by its own accounting — found success, with 100% of its graduates also obtaining a high school diploma, and 93% of its graduates attending college.
Also during the luncheon, Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson presented Bobby Lyle with the 2022 Mona and David Munson Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work with St. Philip’s.
[Lyle and his wife, Lottye, are financial supporters of The Dallas Morning News’ Education Lab.]
Along with Roland Parrish and Bill Lively, Lyle served as a co-chair for the school’s successful $50 million capital campaign six years ago.
The DMN Education Lab deepens the coverage and conversation about urgent education issues critical to the future of North Texas.
The DMN Education Lab is a community-funded journalism initiative, with support from The Beck Group, Bobby and Lottye Lyle, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, The Meadows Foundation, Solutions Journalism Network, Southern Methodist University and Todd A. Williams Family Foundation as well as from Garrett and Cecilia Boone. The Dallas Morning News retains full editorial control of the Education Lab’s journalism.