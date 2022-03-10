“Execution” of six men and three women shakes usually peaceful town, Mexico official says

Gunmen killed 9 folks in an assault on a home in central Mexico, within the newest outbreak of violence linked to suspected drug gangs, authorities mentioned Wednesday. The “execution” of six males and three ladies on Tuesday evening shook a middle-class space of the normally peaceable city of Atlixco, mentioned Puebla state governor Miguel Barbosa.

“Based on preliminary data, it was a spot for the sale and distribution of medication,” he mentioned at a information convention, including that the victims’ identities have been unknown.

Members of the Mexican military stroll close to the home the place 9 folks have been killed by unknown assailants, based on native media, in Atlixco, Mexico March 9, 2022. IMELDA MEDINA/REUTERS



A resident who requested to not be recognized informed reporters that armed males had arrived in vehicles, entered the home and began capturing.

Mexico has recorded greater than 340,000 murders since launching a controversial anti-drug navy operation in 2006, most of them blamed on preventing between criminals.

Final month, an armed assault believed to be the results of a gang dispute was reported to have killed as much as 17 folks at a wake within the state of Michoacan.

Each the gunmen and their victims apparently belonged to the Jalisco cartel. The Division of Justice considers the Jalisco cartel “one of many 5 most harmful transnational prison organizations on the planet.”

A video circulating on social media confirmed gunmen pointing at a gaggle of individuals standing towards a wall with their fingers raised, adopted by the sound of gunfire.

The gunmen went to pains to erase indicators of the confrontation, together with power-washing blood from the road.

The federal government mentioned it was unable to substantiate the loss of life toll as a result of no our bodies have been discovered, though DNA samples of 11 attainable victims have been collected on the website.