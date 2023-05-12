Execution set for Florida man convicted of rapes and murders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a teenage woman and some other lady in separate South Florida assaults in 1984 is set to be completed subsequent month underneath a loss of life warrant signed Tuesday by means of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Duane Owen’s execution is set for June 15 at 6 p.m. It’s the fourth execution scheduled in Florida this yr after a damage relationship again to 2019, the Associated Press reported.

Donald Dillbeck used to be completed in February, and Louis Bernard Gaskin used to be completed in April. Darryl B. Barwick used to be completed previous this month.

The execution can be best the 6th underneath DeSantis, a some distance slower tempo than fresh Florida governors — and forward of his extensively anticipated presidential campaign.

According to courtroom data, Owen broke right into a Delray Beach house in March 1984 and attacked 14-year-old Karen Slattery, who used to be babysitting two babies. Owen again and again stabbed the lady and then sexually assaulted her, investigators mentioned. The babies weren’t injured, in keeping with AP.

About two months later, Georgianna Worden, 38, used to be drowsing in her Boca Raton house when Owen broke in and fatally struck her within the head with a hammer more than one occasions sooner than raping her, officers mentioned.

Owen may be accused of attacking two different ladies of their houses, however they survived.